Find plenty of holiday spirit in Naperville this weekend, with plenty of opportunities for live music and entertainment.

UPDATE Dec. 16, 2016 / Click here to link to Things to Do this weekend through Dec. 19, 2016…and then some.

(Some listings on this page are ongoing throughout December, but a quick scroll down will tell you what you missed the first week in December, likely the busiest weekend of the holiday season.)

UPDATE Dec. 9, 2016 / Click here to link to Things to Do, Dec. 8-11. (Some listings on this page are ongoing throughout December, but a quick scroll down will tell you what you missed last week on one of the busiest weekends of the holiday season.)

Saturday

Customer Appreciation Day at Oswald’s Pharmacy – 9AM-5PM | Free Fun – Plus $$$ Gifts

Naperville Plaza – Washington St at Gartner Rd Naperville, IL 60540

Oswald’s Pharmacy will host Alfresco Booth from 10AM-5PM for “Throwback Family Photos.” Once you’ve booked your appointment time at http://bit.ly/TFP2016, gather the clan and head to Oswald’s with your 70s lamé, 80s hair, or 90s flannel and take full advantage of the retro living-room scene that will take you back in time. For more info, click here.

Santa @ the Settlement – 9-11AM | $15

Naper Settlement –523 S. Webster St Naperville, IL 60540

Meet up with Santa and Mrs. Claus for traditional experiences in Santa’s Workshop. RSVP Required at (630) 420-6010.

Then find Santa! Santa! and Santa’s helpers everywhere! Take note and check your list twice for Santa events all over town! Click here to see Santa’s local schedule!

Find the Grinch & Grow Your Heart 3 Sizes– Business Hours | Free (now thru Dec. 24)

Anderson’s Bookshop – 123 W. Jefferson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Stop by Anderson’s Bookshop and pick up a Grinch “Bingo” Playing Card, then visit independent merchants displaying the red IndieBound Naperville sign and find the Grinch! Visit 12 businesses to have the card stamped and enter your card to win prizes at 1PM Wed., Dec. 28, when the Grinch will greet friends at Anderson’s. Thanks for supporting your local business community whenever possible!

Weed Ladies Holiday Floral Sales – 1-5PM | Free

Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster Street Naperville, IL 60563

The Weed Ladies feature hand-made dried and silk holiday-themed floral arrangements and accessories. Proceeds benefit the Naper Settlement’s education and preservation programs.

Christkindlmarket at Naper Settlement – 11AM to 9PM Sat. | Free Admission

Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St Naperville, IL 60540

Stroll the museum grounds and experience an open air German-style marketplace Thursdays through Sundays until Christmas Eve. Click here for hours and special dates.

Naper Lights – 5PM | Free

Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St Naperville, IL 60540

Stroll the museum grounds and experience an expanded magical holiday lights celebration! Presented by Naperville Sunrise Rotary, the display features a number of large holiday-themed figures and lighted trees. For more information on Naper Lights, visit www.naperlights.com.

UPDATE / During opening night festivities on Nov. 25, hundreds of spectators watched the engaging exhibit come to light, a gift to the community from the Rotary Club of Naperville-Sunrise. In part timed to holiday music, the active display features giant winter-theme characters, decorated light poles and trees as well as a lighted arched entry leading toward the Martin Mitchell Mansion.

Folks who have attended Naper Lights in the past will note the large illuminated tree near Century Memorial Chapel grows eight feet taller every year!

Admission to the outdoor event is free to the public. Free-will donations to Naperville Sunrise Rotary will be welcomed. Funds raised will be used to address unmet needs and help support local, county and international projects that address health, safety, education and mentorship of young people.

This year, Naper Lights is enhanced by Christkindlmarket Naperville in the village square at Naper Settlement.

The bustling marketplace of wooden huts with candy cane-striped canopies is reminiscent of the original Christkindlmarket in Nuremberg, Germany.

Just steps from shopping and dining (and DNA Gift Cards) in downtown Naperville, combine a visit to Naper Settlement with daily opportunities to explore the Grand Illumination of the city’s central business district, too.

Quigley’s Irish Pub Live Music – 9PM Sat. | Free – Plus $$ for a Pint & Irish Fare

Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Enjoy the live sounds of The Sleeves on Saturday! And the almost-monthly West Suburban Irish Quiz Night begins at 7PM Tues., Dec. 6. Slainte!

Experience live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Quigley’s Irish Pub; “Keepsake Pictures with Santa and the Leprechaun” from 10AM to 2PM on Sun., Dec. 11; and New Year’s Eve Dublin Time from 3 to 7PM Sat., Dec. 31. Quigley’s Irish Pub is located at 43 E. Jefferson.

Santa arrives in Naperville and he’s ready for visitors at the Riverwalk Santa House. Then find Santa! Santa! and Santa’s helpers everywhere! Take note and check your list twice for Santa events all over town! Click here to see Santa’s local schedule!

DanceWest Ballet “The Nutcracker” – 1 & 5PM Sat.| $32

Pfeiffer Hall – 310 E. Benton Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Four performances of The Nutcracker will be staged this weekend: 1PM and 5PM Saturday and 1PM Sunday. For tickets ($32 Adults / $25 Seniors-Children / $22 Group Rate/Same Show) call (630) 637-SHOW. For more info, visit www.dancewestballet.com.

Dine Around Naperville! Discover more than 260 delicious places to dine in or out at www.dinenaperville.com. And 40 of the eateries are throughout downtown Naperville where there are plenty of shopping opportunities in between meals. Remember! Naperville restaurants also are hosting special Santa events. Santa Breakfast at Catch 35 on Dec. 17 and Pictures with Santa & the Leprechaun at Quigley’s Irish Pub on Dec. 11. Cheers!

Martin Mitchell Mansion Holiday Tours – 3-7:30PM Sat. / 1-4PM Sun. | $5

Naper Settlement –523 S. Webster St Naperville, IL 60540

Tour the Martin Mitchell Mansion this holiday season to see it beautifully decorated in the Edwardian style of the 1910s. Listed on the National Register of Historic places, the Mansion is Naper Settlements premier showcase that will be adorned in holiday splendor with help from the Naperville Garden Club. A guided tour will be given of the first story of this historic treasure. Tickets: $5/person Tickets will be sold at the door for this event. Packages, oversized bags, food, beverages and photography are not permitted inside the Martin Mitchell Mansion.

Tuba Christmas – 11AM | Free

US Bank, NE Corner Washington & Jefferson –Downtown Naperville, IL 60540

Held as part of the Hometown Holidays celebration in downtown Naperville, the Naperville Muncipal Band will host its annual holiday song fest with the big brass sound of tubas in front of US Bank, near Quigley’s Irish Pub. (Do you play the tuba or euphonium/baritone? Click here for player info to particpate in Tuba Christmas.)

Live Music at Frankie’s Blue Room – 7:30PM

16 Chicago Ave. –Downtown Naperville, IL 60540 The great Lara Filip opens at 7.30PM Sat., Dec. 3, playing with Shannon Greene Robb and her son Korgan. Dick Kuhn promises it should be a fun night! OMT plays from 8.30 to 11PM. Support live music if you are out ‘n about! Frankies’s Blue Room is located upstairs at 16 Chicago Ave. in downtown Naperville.

Naperville Chorus Concert – 8PM | Free Fun – Plus $$$ Gifts

Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Naperville Chorus presents Karilju, Carols & Cocoa (Free cocoa and cookies in the lobby after the concert.)

Sunday

Naperville Municipal Band Annual Christmas Concert – 3PM | Free

Wentz Concert Hall in the Fine Arts Center –Downtown Naperville, IL 60540 Also held as part of the Hometown Holidays celebration in Naperville, the Naperville Municipal Band will perform its annual Christmas Concert on stage at the Wentz Concert Hall in the Fine Arts Center. Admission is free of charge for a concert of Christmas classics and one of the most popular sing-a-longs of traditional carols and holiday tunes. For more information about all the upcoming concerts and the history of the band that’s been around since 1859, visit www.napervilleband.org. Thank you City of Naperville for support of the Municipal Band!

And there’s more…

HarborChase of Naperville hosts “Holiday Choir” – Thursday afternoons in December| Free

HarborChase of Naperville – 1619 N. Mill Street, Naperville 60563

Enjoy the live sounds of the weekly musical event with singing and holiday refreshments. The local senior living community invites local seniors and their families to join them every week in December for a special “Holiday Choir” session. Participation in the Holiday Choir is free and open to the general public. For more information or to sign up for this event, call (630) 743-6933.

