Every few months this post has been updated with a few images of the progress of the Water Street District in downtown Naperville.

On April 5, 2016, the $93 million development marked its first year under construction.

Located in the block between Main and Webster streets along the south side of the DuPage River, the Water Street District is adjacent to the Naperville Municipal Center and just minutes from Naper Settlement, Nichols Library and North Central College in the heart of downtown Naperville.

As progress steps up, posts with the most recent photos will be more frequent. For comparison, architect’s renderings are featured at the top and way at bottom of this post.

Below is the running commentary…

UPDATE Dec. 10, 2016 / Moving right along, Hotel Indigo, Southern Tide and the 5-level parking facility with 400 public spaces are now open. Work continues on the building that runs along the south shore of the DuPage River. Naperville Township is open during construction. Note the blue tarp is covering the 9-foot tall Dick Tracy sculpture, all bundled up for protection until the project is finished, likely in spring 2017.

UPDATE Dec. 4, 2016 / The Riverwalk Covered Bridge at Webster Street leads from the Civic Plaza to Water Street, beautifully illuminated for the holidays on the evening of the first snow of the season.

UPDATE Nov. 16, 2016 / Hotel Indigo Naperville Riverwalk delays opening until Nov. 29.

In order to ensure the quality guest experience that Hotel Indigo is known for, the management of Hotel Indigo Riverwalk Naperville, Marquette Companies and IHG have chosen to delay the opening of the downtown Naperville hotel until November 29, 2016. Issues around aesthetic impact of the ongoing construction on Water Street have caused concern that the optimal guest experience might be compromised.

“ First impressions matter. We want guests to be totally impressed when they arrive,” said Nick Ryan, CEO of Marquette Companies. “Creating a clean and complete streetscape for the front of the hotel and a fully furnished lobby will add a great deal to putting our best foot forward. We are grateful for the patience and support everyone in the community has expressed. We are just as excited as you are!”

The hotel will offer a variety of room and suite options, including king and 2-queen bed rooms, Riverview and Terrace rooms and suites, some of which are configurable for a number of guests. Rooms are designed for business travelers, bridal parties, families and groups. Guests will have access to onsite fitness center, business center and market store offering a selection of local items, as well as covered parking directly accessible from the lobby.

UPDATE Nov. 15, 2016 / The Water Street District hosted a ribbon cutting for the Hotel Indigo on Nov. 9 in anticipation for opening this week. In recent weeks, artists Dick Locher and Marianne Lisson Kuhn have been collaborating on a painting that will be featured on the second floor of the new hotel along the Riverwalk. PN enjoyed watching the work in progress on Nov. 2, 2016.

Naperville Township Building, the 9-foot tall Dick Tracy sculpture created in 2010 is currently stored for safe-keeping during construction. The popular Century Walk piece will return to its location by spring 2017.

And by the time the hotel opens, a new finished work of art titled “Dick Tracy here, you’re all under arrest… Over and out!” will find its place with a reminder that Naperville resident Locher is a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist and Naperville native Lisson Kuhn is an artist and Century Walk muralist.

Above / By next spring, the Dick Tracy sculpture will stand for crime prevention about where the green lift is sitting in front of the Naperville Township Building. That’s also the time the new Riverwalk path will open to the public. (PN photo Nov. 13, 2016)

UPDATE Nov. 5, 2016 / The Water Street Parking Facility opened to motorists at noon on November 4, offering 400 new, free parking spaces in Naperville’s downtown for public use.

Access to the new parking deck will be from the alley behind the deck, likely until the project is finished and the Riverwalk along Water Street is opened in spring 2017. (There is no access to the parking deck via Water Street.) Of the 520 parking spaces contained in the deck, 400 are available for use by the general public. The additional 120 spaces are leased by the soon-to-open Hotel Indigo for use by its guests. The deck also features public restrooms for the convenience and comfort of deck users.

Construction continues on the buildings along the DuPage River where the plantings for the Riverwalk are taking hold. The project is expected to be finished by spring 2017.

Also, be mindful of motorists becoming accustomed to the now-operational traffic light along Aurora Avenue at Webster Street. Drive cautiously as vehicles slow down to turn north on Webster Street to enter the alley to access the parking deck.

UPDATE Oct. 25, 2016 / The first store opened this week along the Water Street District in downtown Naperville. (See photo with the fish image below.) A Grand Opening Weekend for Southern Tide is scheduled for November 4-6 with a portion of all sales donated to KidsMatter, the Naperville nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids overcome the stressors that can lead to depression, anxiety, drug and alcohol abuse and bullying.

Soon to open, the site consists of 40,292 square feet of retail and restaurants, a 158-room Hotel Indigo with rooftop dining, a 520-space parking garage, and 14,190 square feet of office space.

Plans from another developer recently were submitted for review to the City of Naperville for an additional building on the vacant property at the corner of Water and Main streets.

As runners in the Healthy Driven Naperville Marathon gathered near the entrance to the new parking deck at Webster and Aurora, a few photos were taken of recent developments along Water Street.

UPDATE Oct. 8, 2016 / Awnings and a sign for Southern Tide, an American apparel company for men and women, have been added to the building on the south side of the development, along with news from city officials that the hotel and the Water Street 520-space parking deck “has moved its anticipated opening to November.”

The Riverwalk portion of the project along the DuPage River likely will open by spring 2017.





Above / On the heels of its 10th anniversary, last June Southern Tide announced its clothing store “will be opening its second signature store in the new Water Street development of Naperville, Illinois.”

Exterior progress from the last two weeks.

UPDATE Sept. 25, 2016 / Brick pavers and landscaping now line the south side of Water Street as preparations continue for a fall opening of the hotel and parking deck.

Above / A view through the fence from Main Street shows how Water Street will lead to the Naperville Municipal Center (in the distance with the American flag) and the Riverwalk when construction is completed.

Above / Signs along the fence indicate safety instructions and other noteworthy happenings coming soon to Water Street.

Above / On hold for the weekend, masonry is going up, up, up along the north side of the development as it faces downtown Naperville.

Above / Grates over openings lead to storm water tanks under the Water Street District that will drain if a weather event results in high water along the DuPage River. The concrete squares are placeholders for artistic murals designed with ceramic tiles that will depict scenes telling the city’s history along the river. The walk along the DuPage River will not be open to the public until 2017. When construction is finished, the orange railing will be removed.

UPDATE Sept. 14, 2016 / The Water Street District is progressing. Note the exterior masonry. The 520-space parking deck is expected to open in early October, followed by a portion of the hotel’s opening in mid-October.

The Riverwalk section of the Water Street District with landscaping has been completed and is visible from the north side of the DuPage River. Railings, not apparent in the original rendering, have been added to the staircase as it descends to the lower pathway.

(PN’s concern for the staircase and the lower walk has been public safety. The railings likely will help prevent “slip falls” during seasonal sub-freezing temperatures when moisture could accumulate on the steps. The orange railings are temporary during construction.)

However, the Riverwalk along the south side will not be accessible to the public until all construction in the Water Street District has been completed in four or five months, most likely early in 2017.

Landscape plazas on the lower Riverwalk along the DuPage River are now planted and set for growth. Note that until all construction is complete, the path will not be opened to the public.

UPDATE Sept. 12, 2016 / The Water Street District in Naperville will include the 158-room Hotel Indigo- Naperville Riverwalk, a variety of restaurants (Sparrow Coffee Roastery, 64 A Wine Bar, Quiubo, Santo Cielo and Blue Sushi Sake Grill), retail shops (Southern Tide, London Skye), services (Traveling Tots), Elements private dining and event space, as well as offices, all along Naperville’s iconic Riverwalk.

Expansion of the Riverwalk on the south side of the river includes a lighted Century Walk mosaic art installation and seating, which will be accessible by a staircase leading from the plaza and fountain.

A 520-space public parking facility adjacent to the hotel provides parking for the Hotel Indigo, Water Street District and downtown visitors. Openings are expected to begin in October and continue through Spring 2017. Above / (Photo Sept. 5, 2016) Water Street sees progress every day now that it’s in the home stretch, planning to begin opening in the fall of 2016.

UPDATE July 6, 2016 / Riverwalk visionairies Jim Moser and Mayor Chet Rybiki are depicted in a Century Walk sculpture along the Riverwalk across DuPage River from the Water Street District. Be sure to include a visit to see the development during Sizzlin’ Summer Sidewalk Sales, July 7-9, in downtown Naperville!

UPDATE June 16, 2016 / Here’s a view from the other side of the DuPage River that depicts how the Water Street District is taking shape.

Above / Note the iconic shepherd’s crook lights have been installed.

April 23, 2016 / Story about Sidewalk Supervisors observance of changing landscape…

UPDATE April 23, 2016 / In recent weeks, the second story bridge from north to south was installed and most of the steel framing has been set in place.

Above / (April 23, 2016) The staircase that will lead to the Riverwalk is set for the plaza area.

Above / (April 23, 2016) This view from Main Street looks west along Water Street. Likely because other crews had Saturday off, workers were hoisted from one story to the next to spray the metal structure with protective sealant.

Above / (April 23, 2016) The Water Street District has begun to fill in all the space except the parcel closest to the Main Street Bridge. Formerly the site of an animal hospital, then a women’s dress shop, the land is owned by another property owner.

UPDATE April 10, 2016 / The shell of the Water Street District structure is taking shape in front of the pre-cast concrete parking deck with other retail and banquet space as well as the Hotel Indigo.

Above / (April 9, 2016) A year ago, demolition began in the Water Street District where the project is moving right along, thanks to cooperative weather. As it progresses pretty much on schedule, the district is expected to open by late fall 2016. (See architect’s renderings at the bottom of this post.)

Above / (April 9, 2016) Here’s the view of Water Street from the Main Street Bridge in downtown Naperville, where the site will include a 158-room Hotel Indigo, banquet center, restaurants, retail shops, offices and Riverwalk improvements. The hotel space on the north can be seen as it wraps around the parking garage, hiding most of the garage. When finished, a second-story enclosed bridge will connect the hotel on both sides of Water Street.

UPDATE January 29, 2016 / Pre-cast concrete and other panels certainly go up quickly. Water Street District is beginning to look a lot like, well, architect renderings of Water Street District on the 2.4 acre site.

Above / (Jan. 29, 2016) The view from Webster Street as pre-cast sections are dropped into place by large cranes for construction along the Water Street District is fascinating to watch.

UPDATE October 17, 2015 / Since demolition began in early April, progress has kept plugging away in the Water Street District. Benches along the Riverwalk often are filled with residents whiling away the morning or afternoon, reminiscing about what used to be on the south side of the DuPage River from Main to Webster Street.

Above / After a slow start during a wet spring, the past few months have seen progress as the 500-plus space parking deck goes up and the Riverwalk path along the DuPage River takes shape. Many visitors are agog at the height and activity of the crane as precast building panels are being set into place. (PN Photo Oct. 15, 2015)

Above (Update Oct. 18, 2015) / From the corner of Chicago Avenue at the Main Street Bridge, the view toward the Water Street District shows a little break in the action for the weekend. Up close, that 800,000-pound crane is tall, even when bent in half! (PN Photo)

When completed, the $93 million Water Street project will occupy 2.4 acres east of the Naperville Municipal Center along both sides of Water Street between Main and Webster streets in the central business district.

Above / Within two weeks of beginning the demolition, most of the buildings in the photo below were down, piles of debris had been carted to another location, and site excavation had started by the dirt movers. By mid-summer, progress had picked up! (Photo early August 2015)

UPDATE April 2, 2015 / Developers of the Water Street District announced that demolition will begin the week of April 5, 2015. The final numbers and the set of plans featured in this 18-month-old story from 2013 may have been revised and changed slightly, but they provide the essence of this project as it has evolved since first proposed as a site for condominiums in 2007. Weather permitting, the project likely will be completed in the fall of 2016.

Above / Oh! The memories! The Water Street District was still going through final approvals as residents tried to imagine the site without the buildings in this photo. Before demolition of the site began in early April 2015, the law offices of Dommermuth, Cobine, West, Gensler, Philipchuck, Corrigan & Bernhard, Ltd. moved to 111 E. Jefferson Ave. and Pottery Bayou relocated at 210 S Washington St. (PN File Photo 2012)

Architects’ renderings and plans for the Water Street District

Originally Posted October 15, 2013 / After months of speculation from Naperville residents, developers of the Water Street District in Downtown Naperville have released news of plans for the Hotel Indigo Naperville on the Riverwalk, an upscale boutique hotel set to open in 2015. The hotel will serve as the anchor for the mixed-use retail, restaurant and office development on the south end of Naperville’s central business district.

Every Hotel Indigo property is uniquely designed to reflect the culture, character and history of the surrounding neighborhood. Each hotel’s neighborhood story is woven throughout the guest experience, from the locally sourced food and drinks, to the art, photography and architecture incorporated into the hotel’s design. Over-sized and interpretive photographic murals of local imagery are featured in public spaces and guest rooms, which feature plush bedding, hard-surface flooring with area rugs and spa-inspired bathrooms.

The Naperville hotel will consist of 158 rooms, including Riverfront King Suites and Honeymoon Suites. The second- floor lobby will feature a great room with fireplace, a bistro-style dining area and wine bar, as well as a health facility. A pedestrian bridge will give hotel guests access to the Loggia Building with additional Riverfront rooms and suites as well as banquet accommodations, three intimate meeting rooms that can accommodate from 15 to 60 and a rooftop restaurant, overlooking the DuPage River and panoramic views of downtown Naperville.

According to Nick Ryan, Managing Director of The Marquette Companies, the plans will involve the Naperville Heritage Society in bringing the area’s history and culture to life within the hotel space via unique interior designs and signature murals.

The Hotel Indigo Naperville , owned by The Marquette Companies LLC and a group of local investors, will be managed by IHG.

Accommodations likely will be fitting for visitors at downtown Naperville weekend events and the Naperville Marathon; the numerous guests, alum and families of North Central College; plus, wedding parties at Naper Settlement and the many guests of Naperville companies and residents, all of whom desire to stay overnight within walking distance of downtown attractions, developers said.

Originally Posted October 15, 2013 /Surrounding the Hotel Indigo Naperville, the Water Street District will offer a variety of restaurants, retail shops and the signature Riverwalk. Downtown businesses north of the DuPage River can be accessed via Main Street and the covered bridge at Webster Street. Expansion of the Riverwalk on the south side of the river will feature brick pavers, an art wall and seating, and will be reached by a broad staircase, patterned after the Spanish steps, in Rome, leading from the Plaza and fountain area between the Loggia and Theatre buildings.

A 500-plus-space public/private parking facility will be adjacent to the hotel, providing parking for the Water Street district and expectation of additional downtown visitor parking.

Did you know? The Hotel Indigo brand, the world’s first global branded boutique hotel brand, has grown rapidly since its launch in 2004. It continues to be a strong growth vehicle for IHG with its strategy focused on growing in top-tier priority markets and gateway cities. With a quality global pipeline, the Hotel Indigo estate is expected to double in size to within the next three to five years.

The Marquette Companies is a Naperville, Ill.-based private real estate company that has been a leading property manager and developer since 1983.

Beginning in 2007, various projects were proposed by the developer to improve the south shore of the DuPage River with a path connected to the Riverwalk. In March 2013, the current site plan and mixed uses for the 2.4 acre project were approved by the Naperville City Council.