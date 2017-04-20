Above / All during March the community was welcomed to nominate individuals for the 39th Annual Naperville Jaycees Distinguished Service Awards, set to be held April 27, 2017, in the Pavilion at Meson Sabika. During this year’s event, Ann Lord and Ron Keller will be honored with the Charles “Chuck” Bueche Lifetime Achievement Award.

Every Distinguished Service Award (DSA) special event recognizes local individuals and organizations for their community spirit and dedication to Naperville.

2017 DSA Honorees

360 Youth Services, Non-Profit Organization

Todd Holmberg, Educator

Marquette Properties, Business

Michael Ochs, Community Leader

Nabila Qadri, Student Volunteer

Dr. Sangita Rangala, Healthcare Professional

Fire Marshall Scott Scheller, Public Employee

Ron Keller & Ann Lord, Charles “Chuck” Bueche Lifetime Achievement Award

Above / Naperville Municipal Band Emcee Ann Lord and Conductor Ron Keller have been welcoming audiences to Naperville Municipal Band Concerts for more than 53 years! (PN Photo 2016)

The event will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6:30PM in the Pavilion at Meson Sabika in Naperville.

Tickets to this year’s event are $50 per person and include a tapas-style dinner and cash bar.

Reserve a spot by noon on Tues., April 25. For reservations, contact Miranda Barfuss at (620) 269-0963 or mlbarfuss@gmail.com.

Sponsorship opportunities for the Distinguished Service Awards are available. Visit http://www.naperjaycees.org/event/2017-distinguished-service-awards/ for more information and to purchase tickets.

For more info, contact Barfuss at (620) 269-0963 or mlbarfuss@gmail.com.

Naperville Jaycees

Widely-known for the Last Fling and Labor Day Parade, a four-day family festival held for fun, live concerts and tradition over Labor Day Weekend, the Naperville Jaycees is a nonprofit service organization with more than 120 young people dedicated to personal development through community service.

The organization provides Naperville area residents with the opportunity to better themselves and to grow personally and professionally while giving through community service and fund raising efforts. Through their fund raising efforts, the Naperville Jaycees are able to donate funds to nonprofit organizations in the community and throughout DuPage County.