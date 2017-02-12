Above / Public is invited to provide input about best use of parking spaces in downtown Naperville from 4 to 7PM Thurs., Feb. 16, 2017, at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street.

The public is invited to provide input on how the City can maximize the use of existing downtown parking spaces at the Downtown Parking Summit Open House, taking place from 4 to 7PM on Thurs., Feb. 16, in Meeting Room A of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

This event is one component of the Downtown Parking Summit, which is a conversation occurring this winter with a variety of stakeholder groups in the downtown. The summit was a suggestion from the Downtown Advisory Commission (DAC) as a way to proactively have entities with a stake in downtown parking gather together to discuss if current spaces are being utilized to the fullest extent. The 2015 Continuous Improvement Model (CIM), the City’s bi-annual survey that evaluates current parking trends to provide data for future policy decisions, also listed a parking summit as one of its future action items.

Two-hour open house will provide stations for attendees to visit / No formal presentation will be given

Open house attendees will have the opportunity to visit several stations that align with eight current downtown parking principles to participate in exercises related to each principle. The event will not focus on parking decks or future actions related to these structures, but rather look at all available downtown spaces and the best use of these resources. Staff from the Transportation, Engineering and Development (TED) Business Group will be on hand to answer any questions. No formal presentation will be given; the public can come and go at any point during the two-hour open house.

Find downtown parking principles online

For individuals who cannot attend the open house, which is being hosted by the Downtown Advisory Commission, the downtown parking principles are available online at www.naperville.il.us/parkingsummit. Comments on the principles and downtown parking can be sent to TED Deputy Director Jennifer Louden through Friday, February 24 by emailing loudenj@naperville.il.us. Recommendations from the open house may be used to make modifications to the 2017 CIM and potentially the downtown parking principles or future parking policy recommendations.

News submitted by Kate R. Schultz, Communications Specialist, for the City of Naperville.