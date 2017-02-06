What can you learn about a house by looking at the outside only? If it appears nice from the outside, will you like the inside? Does a well-manicured lawn assure that you will find a neat and clean home? Or, if it appears to be neglected on the outside, should you avoid the home altogether or withhold judgement until you have had a tour of the complete home? Can you always know about the interior condition of a home by looking at the exterior?

The answer is that you can sometimes tell, but not always.

You see, homeowners have varying lifestyles and priorities. Has the emphasis been for a homeowner’s love of working in the yard? This same person, however, may not necessarily put the same effort into decorating and maintaining the home on the inside. In this case, you may see a beautiful yard and assume that you would like the rest of the home. Other homeowners may have a well decorated and attractive interior, but devote a minimum of effort to the home’s curb appeal.

The ideal situation for the prospective buyer is the homeowner who keeps the property in top condition on the inside and outside. In this case, what you see is what you get.

Advice: If you are driving around looking at homes without a Realtor®, here are some tips that may be worth considering.