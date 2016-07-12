The Curious Curator

Home

Johann Hans George Eichelberger immigrated to America from Heidelberg, Germany, in 1733. His great grandson, John Eichelberger came to Illinois from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, in 1848. The Eichelbergers were hard working farmers. In 1878 John Eichelberger farmed 276 acres in Will County. By 1904, he and his family expanded their acreage to more than 630 acres in DuPage and Will Counties.

ZZ-101-editJohn and his second wife, Susanna Hambright had 12 children, six of whom chose land over cash when the estate was settled; John and Fannie (Bomberger) received 149 acres, Albert and Helen (Kemmerer) received 100 acres, Pharos and Delia Belle (Stoner) received 160 acres, Sarah and Martin Hughes received 80 acres, Ed and Carrie (Fraley) received 90 acres, and Clinton and Bessie (Naper) received 100 acres.

John’s daughters, Ida and Emma (Mrs. William Enck) also would own farms bringing the total Eichelberger family acreage to more than 800 acres. Most of the land is now part of the Springbrook Forest Preserve. Sub-divisions carved from the Eichelberger land include all of Aero Estates and the Paddocks, and portions of Fry’s Wheatland View, Willow Ridge, and Ashbury.

For more than 100 years the John Eichelberger family farmed dairy and stock farms. Neighbors, friends and family gathered to help with planting, cultivating and harvest. Large threshing dinners and family reunions were held at the Ed Eichelberger farm on the south west corner of Book Road and 87th Street even after the advent of self-propelled combines.

Threshing-1

John and Susanna Eichelberger may have settled and lived in Will County but they identified with Naperville. The family worshipped, shopped, and were entertained in Naperville. Second and third generation Eichelbergers lived and worked in Naperville, some owning their own businesses. More than a 100 Eichelberger descendants are buried in the Naperville Cemetery.

There may not be a street or building named Eichelberger, but this family is certainly part of the fabric of Naperville.
Bryan Ogg
Bryan Ogg

Bryan Ogg is Curator of Research at Naper Settlement, an outdoor history museum in Naperville, Illinois. For more information , visit www.napersettlement.org or contact Ogg at oggb@naperville.il.us.

5 Responses

  1. Rebecca Thoman Ward

    I’ve been told that we are related to the eichelberger family and the Bomberger family. My grandparents lived on Joliet Rd in Will County near the White Fence Farm. My family name is Hassert, Blasing, and Homerdinger. My paternal family name is Thoman(n), Weskanies, Hagermann, and Long and they lived on Morton Arboretum, Five Corners in Plainfield, Lisle, and Naperville.

    Would love to connect some more families. Sincerely, Rebecca Thoman Ward

  2. Mary Fraley

    I am a member of the Fraley family whose farm became Springbrook Golf Course. We had many family reunions there, also. (My father’s farm was located just east of Plainfield Road on Oswego Rd. ) The house was torn down, but there was a promise to leave the barn which was built with hand hewn oak. Well, that promises do go by the wayside, don’t they.

    I remember playing on Aunt Carrie and Uncle Ed’s farm when we all gathered for family reunions. I also remember the old pedal organ in the living room with which I was fascinated. Those were such good times.

    What happened to families? My immediate family is still very close but so many are not. Thank you for sharing this piece of family history. I am grateful.

    Mary Fraley
    Daughter of Harvey Morrill and Virginia
    Granddaughter of Harvey Eli and Charlotte

  3. Bryan

    Hi Rebecca,
    John Eichelberger, eldest son of son of John and Susanna Eichelberger, married Fanny Bomberger in 1880. The Library and Archives at Naper Settlement can assist you with your genealogy requests.
    Best,
    Bryan
    The Curious Curator

  4. Kathy Allen (Dunn)

    Hello!
    John Eichelberger would be my 3x-Great Grandpa (on my Mom’s side). Her Grandfather was George–one of John’s grandsons. Anyway, I’m curious to know about the house in the photo. I grew up in Shell Lake off Book Road and this looks like the farm that was Acorn Hills on Book Road. Was this an Eichelberger home at one time? I appreciate any info–I used to take riding lessons there! 🙂
    Sincerley-
    Kathy Allen (Dunn)

  5. Carol Winckler

    Hi Kathy,
    My mother, Charlotte Tripp Winckler, is in the picture from the 1950 reunion (wife of Bill Winckler). Bill’s mom is Jessie Eichelberger and his father is Frank Winckler. Jessie’s father is Pharos Eichelberger, whose father is John. I just talked to mom, and this picture was taken in front of Ed and Carrie (Fraley) Eichelberger’s home on their farm in Naperville, just down the road from the WInckler farm on Book Road.

