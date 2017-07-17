Home

Above / Signs of the times remind residents that a four-story, mixed-use development has been proposed for the old Nichols Library at 110 S. Washington Street in Naperville, currently Truth Lutheran Church. Pay attention to progress, especially for many local residents who might be on vacation on Aug. 2.

UPDATE, July 17, 2017 / In case Washington Street is not part of your daily traffic pattern, please note a notice of a public hearing went up today regarding the Old Nichols Library proposed development.

The developer requests a variance in the B4 (Downtown Core District) to exceed the maximum floor area ratio (FAR) of 2.5.

The public hearing will take place beginning at 7PM Wed., Aug. 2, during the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in City Council Chambers, Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street. The meeting agenda packet of info will be available online Fri., July 28, 2017.

For more info, contact the planning services team at (630) 420-6100 ext. 5. Thanks for paying attention!

Above / The Old Nichols Library, built in 1898, is located at 110 S. Washington Street, just steps from Central Park.

Original Post, June 4, 2017 / Oh! The stories that live within the walls of Naperville’s old buildings as they’ve stood to witness the growth and development of this community from its early beginnings along the DuPage River.

Their charm connects to the City’s tangible past. Over and over, we’re told that respect for history and preservation is what has attracted recent residents to this active city founded in 1831, two years before Chicago.

Many buildings planted on green space serve as a welcoming historic gateway from the north, following Washington Street into downtown Naperville.

We’re well aware that quotes exist in countless volumes of books and media centers to express just about any thought. That’s why a quote by 20th century British architect Graeme Shankland resonated with us.

“A country without a past has the emptiness of a barren continent; and a city without old buildings is like a man without a memory.” —Graeme Shankland

As we try to imagine our thriving community without some of these old buildings, including the old Nichols Library as it sits in its large landscaped yard, we turn the page to our travels in Europe where thousand-year-old structures are attractive to visitors every day.

Just what is historic and worth saving for perpetuity? What does our city’s rich history mean to its future economy?

In the spirit of Jane Sindt and the committee that saved Century Memorial Chapel from the wrecking ball back in the 1960s to move it to what is now Naper Settlement, we’re faced with the question about the costs to save the old Nichols Library built in 1898. Can it be saved from the developer’s proposed plan to demolish the landmark building to redevelop it?

Washington Street is one way to enter downtown Naperville. And one way to continually welcome folks to the heart of the community is to preserve its character that dates back to a time when risk-takers began arriving here to build roads, begin farming and set up shop.

We agree with folks who say our community is about its citizens. As citizens, we understand the arguments of property rights as well as the cost of extra care and maintenance that come with old buildings.

Some structures just are not built to last forever. However, the old Nichols Library with its distinctive limestone presence speaks volumes about the value our community places on literacy, education, business, philanthropy, culture and community.

Above / The centerfold of PN’s June issue depicts 10 of the city’s buildings that help tell the community’s attractive and rich history.

Plan a walking tour this summer. Look up. Note the dates and parapet walls along the rooftops of many downtown buildings.

Memories matter in the mix of old and new.

And be sure to tour the downtown exhibit of artistically painted sculptures in the shape of open books. This summer seems like the perfect time for such a novel display.

Proposed Nichols Place with renderings

Save Nichols Library Campaign For info and a petition organized by Barbara Hower with input from residents and former residents who seek other solutions and options to save the historic building, click here.


  1. Mary Oran

    I grew up in an idyllic Naperville of the forties and sixties. I have family ties going back to the town’s founding. I graduated from NCHS and NCC. The town is never far from my mind, and the memories are wonderful and frequent.

    Nichols Library was definitely one of the comforting landmarks in my childhood. A highlight of the summer months was the weekly trip to the library. One walked in the door and was immediately immersed in the wonderful smell of books, and the sensation of being surrounded by comforting dark wood. I loved picking out a stack of books for my week’s reading. I loved the quiet of the place, and stern but helpful librarian who kept things orderly. She was always helpful.

    Washington Street, the main thoroughfare, remains in my mind’s eye, and I picture Nichols Library, the YMCA, the bandstand, Naperville National Bank on the corner, the post office- they were all strong good-looking buildings.

    It is criminal if they have to be unnecessarily destroyed. Naperville has such a rich history and should be proud of it. Tearing down the Library is the equivalent of tearing down Old Main or the Ss. Peter and Paul cathedral.

    Please don’t do it!!!!!! I want to recognize my childhood favorite spots when I return for reunions. Surely a good use for Nichols can be found. Please!! I brag about my home town all the time and have actually influenced some friends to visit. They enjoyed their visit, including my former home in the historic district (corner of Wright St. and North Avenue). Keep important history in tact!

    Mary Oran

  2. Gail Diedrichsen

    Thanks to Mary Oran and others who have spoken up! Please attend the meeting tomorrow night (City Council at 7PM) and let your voice be heard during public comment! I’ve heard Dolle Nichols will be there speaking for her family and its ancestors.

  3. Sherrie Gart

    I don’t even understand how I stopped up right here; however, certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger in case
    you aren’t already. Good luck. Cheers!

  4. Ann Jansen

    Naperville has many ornate and beautiful buildings, we have lived here love and are meaningful even to a lot of newcomers. The library with our beloved Madie Egermann and right up the street our wonderful Naperville Woman’s Club which gets rented out to churches, showers, parties, reunions, you name it. Hopefully we can keep a little of history that Our Forefathers gave us and continue to mix the new with the old. Thank-You, Ann Wehrli Jansen

