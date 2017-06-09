Above / A four-story, mixed-use development has been proposed for the old Nichols Library located since 1898 at 110 S. Washington Street in Naperville. The structure currently serves Truth Lutheran Church and its young adult prayer meetings and youth groups.

The Naperville Heritage Society (NHS) was contacted by the City of Naperville and the developers to attend two meetings regarding the plans to redevelop Naperville’s Old Nichols Library. The developers presented the Naperville Heritage Society (NHS) with two redevelopment options. NHS commented on the two designs shown, and provided information on the history, story and architectural significance of the building. NHS requested that they make all efforts to comply with the 1996 covenant, which includes protecting and preserving the façade as is, the entryway and the marker as provided in the covenant.

The NHS Executive Committee would like to release the following statement on behalf of the institution:

The Naperville Heritage Society (a private 501C3) is committed to providing information about the community’s history. In keeping with our mission, the Society would like to see, at the very least, the Old Nichols Library’s Washington Street façade and entrance foyer covenant maintained and honored. The covenant placed on this property in 1996 by the City of Naperville spoke to its architectural and historical significance.

As such, the Society has met with the city and developers to provide information and input and will continue to do so toward the best outcome for the community.

Submitted by Emma Vodick for the Naperville Heritage Society.

PN Editor’s Note / According the Naperville Heritage Society-Naper Settlement website, Chair John Koranda heads the Executive Committee with Vice Chairs Al Zucco and Steve Grosskoph and Treasurer/Secretary Len Monson. Immediate Past Chair is Sally Pentecost. For more information about the Naperville Heritage Society Board of Directors, visit www.napersettlement.org.

An effort has been made by this editor to arrange an appointment for a one-on-one discussion with the developer, Dwight Avram, to address some unanswered questions about the origins and progress of this proposed redevelopment. Due to the developer’s travel schedule that meeting has yet to be arranged.

Former Mayor Peg Price recently expressed her support to try to save Old Nichols Library from the wrecking ball. She said that one of her regrets during her service on City Council was that she overlooked placing Nichols Library on the registry of National Historic Landmarks to help promote and protect its significance in this community.

Thank for reading and paying attention to happenings in the community where your input matters most.

—Stephanie Penick, PN

UPDATE, June 10, 2017 / Featured on the front page of the Daily Herald / Naperville reviewing push to turn historic library into local landmark

RELATED POSTS / Thoughts to Ponder and the reality of restoration and maintenance costs

Downtown Naperville sculpture exhibit is bound to please (Featuring art by Marianne Lisson Kuhn)

Proposed Nichols Place with renderings

Save Nichols Library Campaign For info and a petition organized by Barbara Hower, click here. Many of the comments provide thought-provoking input from residents and former residents who seek other solutions and options to save the historic building.