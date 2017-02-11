Our Senior Task Force has been diligently working on RAN – Ride Assist Naperville. Lots of progress has been made. We now have our insurance coverage; have moved into our new office space at the Park District Bldg. in downtown Naperville; have received a donated computer; have the software to handle the rides; have our own dedicated phone line with answering service; have over 40 volunteer drivers; etc.

Now we need to interview the drivers and have them attend the required safety school. People are eager. We are already receiving calls for rides.

One thing you can all do for us now is to volunteer to help. We could use someone to answer the phone during certain hours and follow up with the answering machine calls.

We also need someone who can work with the new computer program and do light secretarial work. We need a grant writer, a website programmer, a development director to coordinate our fundraising, etc.

You don’t need any special skills for some of the work— just a kind smile and a willingness to help. If you wish to volunteer to help us, we would be most grateful.

That brings you up to date on the RAN arm of the Senior Task Force.

The Housing division also has been quite busy. Our Criteria for Senior Friendly Housing has been mostly well received. New developers have met with us and have been pleased with our criteria. Many of the items do not require expensive amenities, but as long as they are building, they might as well include items that will make senior living comfortable and a lifetime home. This check list gives the developers ideas they might not consider. Even if their units are not specifically for seniors, people DO age and might as well include them from the beginning. The hot phrase is “aging in place.”

Our new Senior Phone Number is (630) 864-3087.

To access and read the Housing Criteria list, visit www.naperville.il.us/government/board-and-commissions/senior-task-force.

Chuckle: Families are like fudge – mostly sweet with a few nuts.