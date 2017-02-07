Above / The West Suburban Irish will be selling 2017 collectible scarves at Quiz Night, set to begin at 7PM Tues., Feb. 7.

If you enjoy team trivia, the WSI Quiz Night at Quigley’s Irish Pub begins at 7PM on the first Tuesday of most months. That means tonight Feb. 7, followed next month on March 7.

As a bit of trivia, what two months of the year are WSI Quiz Nights preempted by local festivals and holidays? Answer: July and September.

The four 2017 February trivia categories include “Victoria, Going to the Dogs, Super Bowl and Movie Lines.” The Web Bonus Question asks teams to “Name the actor, the character and the movie from which this movie line is taken: ‘I’m a mog. Half man, half dog. I’m my own best friend.'”

Also, ’tis the season when members of the West Suburban Irish are focused on their Emerald Dinner on Sat., Feb. 25; St. Patrick’s Parade stepping off at 10AM on Sat., March 11, including sales of its collectible Irish-theme scarf, still $5 each; and Irish Mass on Tues., March 14.

Note also the Rotary Club of Naperville / Sunrise also joins the West Suburban Irish schedule on March 11 with its annual St. Paddy’s Day 5K, the first outdoor run of the season in downtown Naperville. Registration is now in progress.

Proceeds from their events benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation to help find cures for childhood cancers and other projects.

For everything you need to know about the West Suburban Irish and its events that create another popular destination to celebrate St. Patrick’s big day, visit www.wsirish.org.