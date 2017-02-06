The Exchange Club of Naperville will hold its Annual Allocation Lunch at 11:30AM on Fri., March 3, at Meson Sabika, 1025 Aurora Ave.

The Allocations Committee, made up of 27 club members, reviews donation requests and makes recommendations to the Board of Directors and Membership for fund disbursement.

This special luncheon will feature grant recipients from 47 agencies in attendance to tell their stories, including how the funds raised at Ribfest will benefit their nonprofit agencies. Their brief presentations make big impressions, all reminders that those long days working at Ribfest are meaningful and worthwhile.

Every organization that receives a grant also volunteers at Ribfest, planned this year for June 30 through July 3, again at Knoch Park. We are proud of the work these organizations do and pleased that our club is able to help them achieve their goals.

The Allocations Luncheon welcomes the public. Lunch is $25 per person. RSVP at (630) 779-2702 by Feb. 24. Payment may be made at the event with cash or a check.

Anyone interested in becoming a Ribfest sponsor can contact Sponsors@ribfest.net or call (630) 777-9637.

Furthermore, Exchange Club always is looking for new members. If you want to meet new friends and get involved in Naperville, contact me at EmyTrotz@gmail.com. Through the Programs of Service – Americanism, Community Service, and Youth Programs – members support activities that benefit youth, promote pride in our country, and honor military and public service providers, to name a few. Exchange’s National Project is the prevention of child abuse.