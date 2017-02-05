Above / Dick Komarek, Jim Vahle, Lee Lindberg and other members of the Naperville American Legion Post 43 seek nominations for the 2017 Citizen of the Year. (PN File Photo)

Since 1986, Naperville American Legion Post 43 has honored a Naperville resident as “Citizen of the Year.” The distinction recently was expanded to name Citizens of the Year in up tothree categories— Service to the Community, Service to Youth and Service to Veterans.

Community assistance is sought to identify deserving candidates in each category.

Nominees must be Naperville residents; and their service must have been performed in a volunteer capacity, rather than as part of compensated employment.

“Naperville is blessed with people who serve their fellow citizens,” noted Jim Vahle in his press release. “Typically, the judges have a very difficult task.”

Consider nominating Naperville’s Citizen(s) of the Year

Letters of nomination should include a detailed description of the services performed, the time frame, duration, and significance of the service to others, and the category they are being nominated for, along with the name and contact information for the nominee and the person offering the nomination. Comprehensive information-attachments and endorsements may be included as they are of great help to them in selecting the winners.

Nominations may be mailed to American Legion Post 43, Citizen of the Year, Post Office Box 4, Naperville, 60566 or emailed to vahlej@comcast.net to arrive by March 15, 2017.

Winners will be announced in the local media and honored at the Legion’s Awards and Recognition Dinner held on April 18, 2015, in the banquet hall at the Judd Kendall VFW Post.

The American Legion is the Nation’s largest veteran’s organization. Its activities are formed around Four Pillars of Service: Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation – National Security – Americanism – Children and Youth. Naperville Post 43 is one of Illinois’ largest and most active posts.

“So, fire up your keyboard; sharpen your pencil; and make sure the selection committee knows about your candidate,” emailed Vahle.

Questions? Contact Jim Vahle at (630) 864-7183 or vahlej@comcast.net.

For more information about all the programs, socials and projects hosted by the Naperville American Legion, visit www.naperlegion.org.