Above / Advance tickets ($8) are now on sale for the 62nd Annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival on March 18, 2017, at Anderson’s Bookshop, Casey’s Foods and Oswald’s Pharmacy. (PN 2016 Photo of ticket sellers at the fundraiser.)

The Naperville Evening Kiwanis Club will host its signature Pancake Festival fundraiser from 7AM until noon on Sat., March 18, 2017 at the Naperville Central High School Cafeteria. In 2016, this annual event raised more than $25,000 for community nonprofits.

This year’s event will feature the all-you-can-eat Pancake and Sausage meal, live music from five Naperville junior high school bands, cash and prize raffle and a children’s area with activities and face painting. DuPage Children’s Museum will provide an interactive activity.

“Steve Hyett is returning as emcee,” said Kiwanis Richard Funck, who added he enjoys serving as one of the grill cooks in the kitchen.

Tickets are available for $8 per ticket (preschool children are free) at Anderson’s Bookshop, Casey’s Foods and Oswald’s Pharmacy.

All proceeds from the event are donated to local community groups — last year’s beneficiaries included Loaves and Fishes, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation, Little Friends, Naperville CARES and Special Olympics.

“The Kiwanis Pancake Festival fundraiser is more than an amazing tradition that I’ve enjoyed with my family,” said Dave Cleveland, co-chair of this year’s event. “It’s a chance to get together with the entire community and raise funds to make a significant difference for children in Naperville.”

The NCHS Cafeteria is located in the high school at West Street and Hillside. Parking is free in school lots. Enter the building where signs indicate from Hillside Avenue.

Naperville Evening Kiwanis Club

Kiwanis Club members donate more than 10,000 volunteer hours and $38,000 annually to more than 30 different community service projects and 25 nonprofit community organizations. The group also supports affiliated school groups including a middle school Builders Club and two high school Key Clubs, and a Circle K International club at North Central College.

For more information, visit naperville-evening.kiwanisone. org