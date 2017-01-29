Above / Recently Meson Sabika began celebrating its 26th anniversary year as the city’s Spanish tapas restaurant in the old Willoway mansion.

With more than 260 eateries, Naperville’s hospitality industry offers a dining destination to whet every appetite every day.

And there’s more.

On Fri., Jan. 27, many of the city’s restaurants began a two-week showcase of their distinctive style during the 4th Annual Restaurant Week that runs through Thurs., Feb. 9.

Participating restaurants are eager for culinary enthusiasts to dine out, sampling some of the best all-American tastes and ethnic flavors in the suburbs.

Special signature menus or discounts on desserts are sure to entice diners to sample something new at participating restaurants from Catch 35 to Hugo’s Frog Bar and Fish House to Heaven on Seven to Sugar Toad in the Hotel Arista to Dalicious Indian to Meson Sabika to…

Find dozens of participating restaurants and links to their special 2017 Restaurant Week menus featured at Dine Naperville.

What’s more, Restaurant Week provides an opportunity to explore restaurants to see all they offer beyond the menu, including private dining rooms and party spaces for special occasions of all sizes and themes.

For instance, Catch 35 will feature “Devour Signature” dishes at prix fixe prices. Reservations are now being taken. For a sneak peek, check out the menu now posted at www.catch35.com. And looking forward, Catch 35 has special Fish Fry menus every Friday during Lent.

Catch 35, located at 35 S. Washington and Van Buren, just steps from the Van Buren Parking Deck, also has a private dining room.

Since 1991, Meson Sabika has opened its doors to the community with a popular menu of Spanish tapas and sangria in the old Willoway mansion.

Decked out in style, historic Meson Sabika, the Pavilion at Meson Sabika and the patio, located at 1025 Aurora Ave., offer a variety of spaces for special seasonal parties, showers, receptions, anniversaries, weddings and a fun time on any day of the week. Find plenty of parking, too.

In addition to special menus during Naperville Restaurant Week, Meson Sabika is known for hosting numerous fundraising events throughout the year, including its annual complimentary Thanksgiving Dinner. Holiday menus and buffets also are available for Valentine’s Day, Easter Sunday and New Year’s Eve.

Restaurants throughout Naperville participate

According to Dine Naperville Marketing Director Mike Gronek, restaurants are continuing to sign up for 2017 Restaurant Week. With the addition of The Craftsman Chef’s Table and The Craftsman Market Cafe, the number of choices has grown to 40 (updated from the original 31) and more restaurants are expected as the week continues.

“Restaurant week is a great time to get out and try something new or visit an old favorite that is offering something new,” said Gronek.

Naperville’s dining scene is rich with variety and price points from Freedom Commons to CityGate Centre and from downtown Naperville to other locations around town. Each destination comes with its own characteristics and dining options—and all with free parking.

Participants North

Artisan Table at the Marriott Naperville, CityGate Grille*, Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant, Fogo De Chao, Kogii Kogii Express, Old Town Pour House, Sugar Toad*, White Chocolate Grill, and The Tap in Pub and Carvery*. *In CityGate Centre

Participants Downtown

Bangkok Village, BD Mongolian Grill, Catch 35, Craftsman Chef’s Table, Craftsman Market Cafe, Craftsman Third Floor, Delirio Latin Fusio, Empire, Features Bar & Grill, Frost Gelato, Heaven on Seven, Hugo’s Frog Bar, Jimmy’s Grill, Le Chocolat de Bouchard, Pizzeria NEO, Plank Bar and Kitchen at Hotel Indigo, Potter’s Place, Q-BBQ and Two Bostons.

Participants around town

Aurelio’s Pizza, Dalicious, Deccan Spice Indian, Indian Harvest, Kiku Japanese Steak House, Meson Sabika, Standard Market and Shinto Japanese Steak House.

Participants South

Houlihan’s

Considering that 2017 Naperville Restaurant Week lasts for 14 days, adventurous food lovers will be welcomed to find someplace different every day for lunch or dinner. Bon Appétit!

And remember, Valentine’s Day is Tues., Feb. 14. Make reservations early.

Editor’s Note / Take a video tour to many of Naperville’s restaurants, then dine around town.