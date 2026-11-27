Take a trek along the Riverwalk to Jaycees Park where penquins welcome folks to step up for fun photos by day or evening. After dark, Naper Lights shine brightly all along Water Street, thanks to Rotary Sunrise. And the entire Central Business District is illuminated with many other perfect places for photos. Happy Holidays!

Back on Thanksgiving Day in 2002, downtown Naperville event planners were awaiting the beginning of changes in the Grand Illumination festivities that previously had been presented on the Friday evening after Thanksgiving. No doubt organizers of the new Downtown Holiday Glow event that begins today at 3PM Fri., Nov. 27, are experiencing some of the same wonder when Santa Claus is expected to arrive at 5PM.

Memories of how Santa came to town in 2002

For many years, families had gathered along Jefferson Avenue in the heart of the city waiting for Santa to flip the switch to the Grand Illumination, a time when thousands of tiny white lights began to twinkle throughout downtown. Afterward, Santa and Mrs. Claus would greet families and collect holiday gift lists from good little girls and boys.

As downtown Naperville and all of the city were growing, merchants began wondering what to do in the new millennium. Folks wondered if a new event would attract new interest in the historic downtown known for its hometown charm.

For many months throughout 2002, a group met on behalf of the downtown Naperville merchants with Executive Director Julie Lichter to plan the holiday festivities. What had been known as the Grand Illumination received a new name: Hometown Holidays. And the new proposed festivity came complete with a Sunday afternoon parade. Rae Martin, co-owner at the time of Russell Martin Carpets and Rugs, served on the Little Friends Board of Directors back then and the “Friends of Little Friends Parade” became the featured event for the parade to be featured on the Sunday afternoon following Thanksgiving.

Bill Anderson of Oswald’s Pharmacy was particularly happy with the parade idea. Serving as a community member on the committee, I’ll always remember when Bill joyfully noted that he’d always wanted a Christmas Parade in downtown!

And the idea for “Hometown Holidays” and a Sunday afternoon parade to introduce the arrival of Santa Claus began to attract community interest.

We also flashed back to another idea that kicked up during those downtown merchant meetings comprised mostly of women: Naperettes.

After the committee had embraced the idea for Naperettes, word spread and about a dozen mostly middle-aged women were attracted to join the dance act that would be featured in the inaugural Friends of Little Friends Parade.

Rae Martin, Jo Lundeen, Nancy Davis, Kay Slocoumb, Mary Ann Junkroski, Karen Murphy, Lynette Klingbeil, Barb Dwyer, Alma Jones, Ann Moss and I became the Naperettes. For months we practiced for our debut. Professionally choreographed by Susan Kohl of the DuPage Dance Center to the tune of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” you might say our routine was a knock off of the renowned Radio City Rockettes. Kindly note, “You might say…”

Creative Rae Martin had other ideas for parade entries, too. She corralled fellow Little Friends board members to become an entry of synchronized grocery-cart-pushing turkeys. With a Casey’s Foods sign on the front of every grocery cart, the “turkeys” helped raise awareness and donations of nonperishable for local food banks and other charitable needs such as Senior Home Sharing.

The wider community came together with other novel ideas to showcase good will, too. The Jaycees marched as a Snow Shovel Brigade to promote their community service. The Junior Woman’s Club tipped their hats in unison and the Naperville Public Library staff toted books in harmony.

After four years, the fifth annual Hometown Holidays Parade in 2006 had become renamed Friends of Little Friends Parade with a few bright ideas when it was billed as an Electric Light Parade. The new event began a holiday season of hospitality to enhance the downtown shopping experience, showcasing several synchronized entries.

Hometown Holidays led to Little Friends Parade of Lights then Holiday Parade of Lights

To discount and clear up some rumors and queries that have been circulating, ending up in our email inbox, leadership of the Rotary Club of Naperville canceled the Holiday Parade of Lights back in February 2026. The downtown Naperville event was not canceled by the City Council nor by the City of Naperville.

Earlier this year, then-Rotary Club president Mike Calabrese noted that expenses for city services to keep the community safe kept increasing, while sponsor contributions and attracting volunteers fell short.

Simply put, other longtime Rotary Club members also told us they’d determined that due to high production costs for sponsors to build floats, rising costs of city services and difficulty recruiting nearly 250 volunteers, perhaps it was time to end the holiday parade.

The service club, which had taken over the parade in 2021 after it had previously been run by Little Friends, decided to seek other fundraising initiatives.

Here’s hoping by now most residents know the Downtown Naperville Alliance introduced a new event, Downtown Holiday Glow, that will light up at 5PM on Fri., Nov. 27, 2026, to welcome Santa.

Downtown Holiday Glow

Shop and dine in downtown Naperville all morning and early afternoon, then stick around as downtown gets set to become merry and bright beginning at 3PM.

Family fun awaits around every corner with roaming entertainers and more.

For instance, face painters will be located on the Regenerate Boutique patio at 143 W. Jefferson Avenue and adjacent to Dean’s Clothing on the corner of Main Street at Jackson Avenue.

Find free glow necklaces, bracelets and reindeer noses available while supplies last. Simply look for volunteers wearing lighted headbands. Free downtown Naperville gift cards also will be presented from roaming elves with lighted hats.

While supplies last, complimentary hot chocolate will be available on the corner of Jackson Avenue and Main Street in the Riverwalk Parking Lot across from Sullivan’s Steakhouse.

‘Glow Route’ features Santa at 5PM

Be prepared to see sights of Santa along a “Glow Route” beginning at 5PM traversing throughout the streets in downtown Naperville.

That jolly old elf in the big red suit will be waving and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from his lighted red pickup truck as folks shop and dine throughout the Central Business District.

This new day-after-Thanksgiving event is rain or shine with entertainment for the whole family.

So come on downtown! Discover plenty that’s new here and there. Be grateful for all the volunteers and refreshing ideas that help keep this community moving forward.

Be mindful to celebrate cherished family traditions throughout the holiday season with thoughts that the only thing that’s constant in a vibrant community is change.

And in the spirit of this Black Friday weekend, we’re grateful for fond memories of downtown Naperville parades and a ho-ho-holiday greeting created for PN many years ago by artist Jim Weren. —PN