Discover the best things to do in Naperville, Illinois, this Thanksgiving weekend, when the city trades turkey for twinkle lights. Lace up for the 29th annual Noon Lions Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, let someone else do the dishes at a local restaurant, then welcome Santa to the new Downtown Holiday Glow on Friday as NaperLights brightens Water Street and the Naperville Trolley’s Holiday Lights Tours roll out. Saturday is Small Business Saturday, and Sunday is a fine day to stroll the brand-new North Central College Riverwalk Park. Happy Thanksgiving!

If you have time this weekend, pick up one of the last copies of the November issue of Positively Naperville, chock full of upcoming “Fun and Fundraising” events and more.

Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving!

29th Annual Noon Lions Turkey Trot 5K

8AM at Naperville Central High School – 440 W. Aurora Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

Start Thanksgiving the Naperville way! The fun run, trot, stroll, waddle and/or walk starts and finishes at Naperville Central High School and heads out along Plainfield-Naperville Road. Last year more than 7,500 runners, walkers and strollers took part. Registration is $40, turkey hats and costumes are encouraged, and since the first race in 1998, proceeds have helped thousands of Naperville children and families with vision care, hearing care and diabetes support. Expect road closures and heavy traffic around Naperville Central Thanksgiving morning, so plan extra time if you’re driving through. Details at napervilleturkeytrot.com. More than likely, all the leaves will be gone along Plainfield-Naperville Road by now. Cheers!

Warm Up at Quigley’s Irish Pub After the Trot

Thanksgiving morning at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Trotters, remember Quigley’s is open until noon after the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26. Toast your finish with an Irish Coffee before heading home to the bird. See Sunday’s listing below for more on Every Day at Quigley’s.

Let Someone Else Do the Dishes

Naperville restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day – reservations recommended

Not every Thanksgiving needs to end with a sink full of dishes. CityGate Grille, 2020 Calamos Ct., serves its popular Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 11AM to 5PM ($75 adults, $25 ages 5–12, free for kids 4 and under; call (630) 718-1010). Family-owned Angeli’s, 1478 E. Chicago Ave., serves a traditional turkey dinner plus its full southern Italian menu from 1 to 8PM (call (630) 420-1370). Downtown, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Ramsay’s Kitchen, La Sorella di Francesca and Rosebud are among the spots serving holiday menus, and Morton’s, Ruth’s Chris, Maggiano’s, Fogo de Chão and Yard House round out the list. Seatings fill quickly, so call ahead to confirm hours and availability. See every option, with menus and prices, in PN’s Naperville Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day 2026.

Mesón Sabika’s Complimentary Thanksgiving Dinners To-Go

Thanksgiving Day at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Since 2001, Mesón Sabika has provided free traditional Thanksgiving dinners to go for individuals and families in need of holiday cheer. Call (630) 983-3000 to ask about availability. Please note the restaurant is closed for regular dine-in service on Thanksgiving Day. (Read more on PN.)

Holiday Closures and Trash Pickup

What’s closed Thursday, and when to roll out the cart

Groot will not collect garbage, recycling or yard waste on Thanksgiving Day; Thursday routes are picked up Friday, Nov. 27, and Friday routes on Saturday, Nov. 28. City offices, all three Naperville Public Library locations, banks and post offices are closed Thursday, and Metra traditionally runs a Sunday/holiday schedule. Police and fire services continue as normal. Get every detail in PN’s Naperville Thanksgiving Week Guide 2026.

Friday

NEW! Downtown Holiday Glow

3 to 6PM in Downtown Naperville

After a busy morning of leftovers and Black Friday deals, head downtown for the Downtown Naperville Alliance’s brand-new Holiday Glow, with street performers, carolers, face painting and glow giveaways. Santa arrives around 5PM in his pickup truck, since his sleigh isn’t ready yet. With no Rotary Holiday Parade of Lights this year, this is the place to welcome the jolly old elf to town. Free parking is available in the downtown decks. More at downtownnaperville.com.

NaperLights Shines on Water Street

Nightly through the holiday season along Water Street and the south side of the Riverwalk

Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s NaperLights returns this Thanksgiving weekend with more than 250,000 lights and a growing collection of giant lighted figures, from skating polar bears and penguins sliding on an igloo to carolers and singing trees. Photo opportunities abound, from the Giant Teddy Bear and the red Santa Throne to the rainbow arch over Foyo Plaza. Lights on Water Street trees and Foyo Plaza are synced to music from 4 to 10PM, and the sound carries across the DuPage River for anyone enjoying the show from the car. Access the display from the Webster Street covered bridge, Main Street and Webster Street, with parking in the Water Street and Municipal Center decks. On weekends, look for Rotary volunteers handing out holographic viewing glasses to kids, while they last; free-will donations support Sunrise Rotary’s charitable projects. More at naperlights.com. (Read more on PN.)

Naperville Trolley Holiday Lights Tours Begin

Selected dates beginning Fri., Nov. 27, and through December

Hop aboard the Naperville Trolley for a festive, hour-long tour of some of the city’s most spectacular holiday light displays. Tickets are $28.75 to $34.50 per person, including gratuity, plus an online booking fee. Everyone needs a ticket, and reservations are required. Check availability and reserve seats on Naperville Trolley’s booking page. And Trolley-la-la-la-la-la-la-la!

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday.

Gallery of Gifts at the Naperville Art League

Through Wed., Dec. 23, at the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery – 508 N. Center St., Naperville, IL 60563

Looking for a gift you won’t find at the mall? The Naperville Art League’s annual Gallery of Gifts fills the gallery with original ornaments, greeting cards, pottery, jewelry, mosaics, framed art and hostess gifts, every piece designed by a local artist. Most of each purchase goes directly to the artist, and artists restock as items sell. The gallery sits at Center Street and Fifth Avenue, just north of the Naperville train station, with accessible parking behind the building. Call (630) 355-2530 for holiday hours. (Read more on PN.)

Saturday – Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday in Downtown Naperville

All day at shops and restaurants throughout Downtown Naperville

Before you click “add to cart,” take a stroll around town. The holiday season is the busiest and most important time of year for Naperville’s independent shops, restaurants and makers, and Santa returns downtown on Saturday, this time with his sleigh. Downtown Naperville gift cards make an easy stocking stuffer, and kids can drop off their wish lists at the Letters to Santa Mailbox at Main Street and Jefferson Avenue, outside Two Bostons. For ideas, see PN’s Shop Small, Shop Local: Holiday Gifts From the Naperville Businesses That Support PN, and don’t forget hometown-pride gifts from PN’s own Cock Robin Shop.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open every day!

Find the spacious diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road, with plenty of convenient parking.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch from 7AM to 2PM every day at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Fuel up before a day of Small Business Saturday shopping, or treat the out-of-town guests to a hearty breakfast before they hit the road. (Click here for an earlier PN story on co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how Rosie’s supports the nonprofit Veteran Business Project. Visit VeteranBusinessProject.org for more info. Or stop by Rosie’s and ask!)

Visit Naper Settlement, Dressed for the Season

Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540

Since the Holiday Tree Lighting on Nov. 18, the 13-acre outdoor history museum’s historic buildings have been aglow for the season. Regular hours are 10AM to 4PM Tuesday thru Friday; please call (630) 420-6010 to confirm hours over the holiday weekend. General admission is $6 for adults (13+), $5 for seniors (62+) and veterans, and $4 for youth ages 4–12; Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4 and members get in free. Mark your calendar for Holly Jolly Days, Dec. 11–13, with holiday crafts, stories in the one-room Schoolhouse and a Victorian Christmas photo stop. See PN’s Naper Settlement Events & Programs / November & December 2026.

Sunday

Stroll the New North Central College Riverwalk Park

430 S. Washington St. at Aurora Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540

(PN Photo)

Walk off the pumpkin pie on Naperville’s newest stretch of Riverwalk! After 14 years in the making, North Central College Riverwalk Park is open, extending the Riverwalk path from the Washington Street Bridge to the Moser Covered Bridge with accessible walkways along the DuPage River, two plazas with seating and native landscaping. Take in the views from the Moser Family Covered Bridge, the Washington Street Bridge and the Jaycees Gazebo. An illuminated archway sign and historical monuments arrive in 2027. (Read more on PN.)

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy at the Pub for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Admiring NaperLights or shopping downtown this weekend? Warm up between stops. And that jolly old elf in the red suit will be available for Pictures with Santa from 11AM to 1PM Sun., Dec. 6. BYO Camera.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day, with a choice of dining rooms and private spaces. Serving the community since 1990, Mesón Sabika is set in an 1847 historic mansion with eight dining rooms on a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available, and they make a wonderful holiday gift. Now’s the time to book holiday parties and gatherings, too.

Extra! Extra! Thanks for reading!

Printed monthly and digital daily, Positively Naperville aims to look forward…

Check out PN’s Community Events for events today, tonight, tomorrow and way into the future! Cheers!

Looking ahead to the first weeks of December:

Tues., Dec. 1: Giving Tuesday. Also, the City Council holds its public hearing and adopts the 2027 budget.

Giving Tuesday. Also, the City Council holds its public hearing and adopts the 2027 budget. Wed., Dec. 2: North Central College Jazz Combos Fall Concert, 7:30PM at Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets $7.

North Central College Jazz Combos Fall Concert, 7:30PM at Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets $7. Thurs., Dec. 3: Downtown Holiday Wine Walk. Plus, North Central College Theatre opens “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” in Madden Theatre (through Dec. 6; contains adult humor).

Downtown Holiday Wine Walk. Plus, North Central College Theatre opens “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” in Madden Theatre (through Dec. 6; contains adult humor). Sat.–Sun., Dec. 5–6: Alma Dance Theater’s “The Nutcracker 2026,” 2PM both days in Pfeiffer Hall. Tickets $45–$55 at almadancetheater.org.

Alma Dance Theater’s “The Nutcracker 2026,” 2PM both days in Pfeiffer Hall. Tickets $45–$55 at almadancetheater.org. Sun., Dec. 6: Downtown Cookie & Sweets Walk; Pictures with Santa at Quigley’s, 11AM to 1PM; and Chicago a cappella’s “Holidays a cappella,” 4PM at Wentz Concert Hall.

Downtown Cookie & Sweets Walk; Pictures with Santa at Quigley’s, 11AM to 1PM; and Chicago a cappella’s “Holidays a cappella,” 4PM at Wentz Concert Hall. Wed., Dec. 9: Naperville Police and the FBI address growing online threats at a community presentation. (Read more on PN.)

Naperville Police and the FBI address growing online threats at a community presentation. (Read more on PN.) Dec. 11–13: Holly Jolly Days at Naper Settlement.

Holly Jolly Days at Naper Settlement. Sat., Dec. 12: Ugly Sweater Fun Run downtown; Jim Brickman’s “A Christmas Celebration,” 7:30PM at Pfeiffer Hall; and the Naperville Chorus with the Pete Ellman Big Band, “A Most Wonderful Time!” at Wentz Concert Hall (also Dec. 13). See the full North Central College December arts calendar.

From all of us at PN, Happy Thanksgiving!