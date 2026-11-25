As families and friends gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Naperville Police Department is joining the Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies across the state to remind motorists that safe driving decisions can save lives. From November 20 through 30, officers will increase enforcement efforts as part of the “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns to help keep Illinois roads safe during the busy holiday travel period.

“Whether you’re traveling across town or across the state, always buckle up, make sure children are properly secured in an appropriate car seat and never get behind the wheel impaired,” said Naperville Police Sergeant Eric Muska. “There’s no better way to show gratitude for the people in your life than by making choices that protect them. Buckle up, drive sober and help make this Thanksgiving a safe one for everyone.”

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns combine public education with increased law enforcement efforts to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois’ statewide seat belt usage rate is 93.4%, reinforcing the importance of continued education and enforcement to ensure every occupant is properly restrained.

As you make your Thanksgiving plans, Naperville Police encourage everyone to keep these important safety tips in mind:

Buckle up every trip, every time. Make sure all passengers are properly restrained, regardless of how far you’re traveling.

Plan ahead for a sober ride. If your celebration includes alcohol or other impairing substances, arrange for a designated driver before heading out.

Never drive impaired. Even a small amount of alcohol or other impairing substances can affect your ability to drive safely.

Use a safe transportation option. Call a taxi, use a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft, take public transportation, or ask a sober friend or family member for a ride.

Speak up to prevent impaired driving. If someone you know is impaired, help them find a safe way home.

Report suspected impaired drivers. If you observe a driver who appears impaired, pull over safely and call 9-1-1.

This Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.