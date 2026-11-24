Parents are urged to attend a presentation at 7PM Dec. 9, 2026, when Naperville Police and FBI are set to share best practices in dealing with online threats. The program will take place in the Neuqua Valley High School Auditorium, located at 2360 95th Street.

Naperville Police Department, FBI and IPSD 204 Report

Across the country, violent online networks are increasingly using social media, gaming platforms, and mobile apps to identify, manipulate, exploit, and extort children, typically between the ages of 10 and 17. Naperville Police report seeing evidence of this trend in our own community and encourage parents to learn more about this growing threat.

At 7PM on Wed., Dec. 9, agents from the FBI will join local police and Indian Prairie School District 204 officials at Neuqua Valley High School to share best practices regarding these dynamic threats that have recently emerged. If your child plays online games, uses social media, or connects with others online, this is an important conversation for you.

At the presentation, FBI agents will explain more about these violent online networks and share insights into how these networks communicate, how offenders build relationships with young people, and the tactics these groups use to manipulate or threaten victims into committing acts of self-harm, violence, or crime.

The presentation will help adults better understand:

How online exploitation happens: Learn how violent online networks identify, approach, manipulate, and recruit young people.

What warning signs to recognize: Understand potential changes in children’s online behavior, emotional well-being, and day-to-day behavior that may signal something is wrong.

How to take action: Understand what to do if you suspect your child or another young person may be experiencing online exploitation or extortion.

Families are often the first line of defense in recognizing concerning behavior, and local law enforcement and school partners want you to feel comfortable coming forward, asking questions, and reporting concerns. Whether you have concerns about your child’s online activity or simply want to become better informed, parents are encouraged to attend and be part of the conversation.

Presentation Is Free of Charge / Open to the Community

The presentation is free and open to the community. Due to the sensitive nature of this topic, the presentation is most appropriate for parents, caregivers, and other adults. No registration is required.

The presentation will be held in the auditorium at Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th Street, Naperville. Guests should enter at door 7 on the west side of the school.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. The event is expected to last about 90 minutes.

This event is presented by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Naperville Police Department, and Indian Prairie School District 204.