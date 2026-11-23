Decked out for the holidays, find plenty of entertainment on stage in the North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center. Both the Madden Theatre and Wentz Concert Hall are located here at 171 E. Chicago Avenue.

7:30PM Wed., Dec. 2 Music: The North Central College Department of Music presents the Jazz Combos Fall Concert. Students will perform music from the Great American Songbook along with some of their own arrangements. The program will include classic standards as well as original takes shaped by the groups throughout the semester. The performance begins at 7:30PM in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7.

Dec. 3–6 Theatre: The North Central College Department of Theatre presents “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors,” by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed for the Storefront Series by Ashley Chavez. Ever wondered what would happen if you took Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire tale and put it into a blender with Mel Brooks, Monty Python and “The 39 Steps”? That’s just what happens in this lightning-fast, laugh-out-loud, 90-minute, gender-bending romp. When her sister Mina falls ill with a mysterious disease of the blood, Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, enlist the help of famed female vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing. Their hunt for the dangerous and sexy Count Dracula abounds with clever wordplay and quick-change antics. Actors play more than a dozen roles in this bloodcurdlingly hilarious send-up of the literary classic. The play contains sexual content and adult humor. Performances begin at 7:30PM Dec. 3, 4 and 5 and at 2PM Dec. 5 and 6 in Madden Theatre. Tickets are $14.

Fri., Dec. 4 Music: The North Central College Department of Music presents the Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert, an evening of music featuring Fauré’s “Pelléas et Mélisande Suite” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 8.” The performance begins at 7:30PM in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7.

Dec. 5–6 Dance: Alma Dance Theater presents “The Nutcracker 2026,” a beloved holiday tradition filled with beautiful dancing, enchanting music and timeless holiday spirit. Follow Clara on her magical journey from the Christmas Eve celebration into a wondrous world of dancing snowflakes, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Kingdom of Sweets. Featuring acclaimed ballet stars, talented dancers from Alma Dance School and young performers from throughout the local community, this festive production celebrates the joy, imagination and beauty of dance while creating a memorable holiday experience for audiences of all ages. Performances begin at 2PM Dec. 5 and 6 in Pfeiffer Hall. Tickets are $45–$55. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit almadancetheater.org. Alma Dance Theater presents “The Nutcracker 2026,” a beloved holiday tradition filled with beautiful dancing, enchanting music and timeless holiday spirit. Follow Clara on her magical journey from the Christmas Eve celebration into a wondrous world of dancing snowflakes, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Kingdom of Sweets. Featuring acclaimed ballet stars, talented dancers from Alma Dance School and young performers from throughout the local community, this festive production celebrates the joy, imagination and beauty of dance while creating a memorable holiday experience for audiences of all ages.Tickets are $45–$55. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit

4PM Sun., Dec. 6 Music: Chicago a cappella presents “Holidays a cappella,” a celebration of holiday traditions from around the world, sung here at home. The 10 singers of Chicago a cappella explore how centuries of music have expressed the wonder of the season, from ancient chants and Renaissance carols to contemporary works and cherished holiday classics. Rich with beauty, warmth and timeless tradition, this treasured annual concert invites audiences to experience the holidays through music old and new. The performance begins at 4PM in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $10–$55. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit chicagoacappella.org. Chicago a cappella presents “Holidays a cappella,” a celebration of holiday traditions from around the world, sung here at home. The 10 singers of Chicago a cappella explore how centuries of music have expressed the wonder of the season, from ancient chants and Renaissance carols to contemporary works and cherished holiday classics. Rich with beauty, warmth and timeless tradition, this treasured annual concert invites audiences to experience the holidays through music old and new. The performance begins at 4PM in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $10–$55. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit

7:30PM Tues., Dec. 8 Music: The North Central College Department of Music presents the Concert Winds Fall Concert, the ensemble’s inaugural performance of the year, paying homage to its storied past and looking forward to a bright future. Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” captures a reverent spirit of all that has passed while invoking uncertainty and a heartening optimism for all the future may carry. Grainger transports listeners to the sights and sounds of rustic Lincolnshire, England, in 1905 and the many folk tunes captured and rearranged by one of the medium’s greatest composers in his cornerstone work “Lincolnshire Posy.” Finally, Kozhevnikov’s “Symphony No. 3: Slavyanskaya” preserves a quintessential Siberian character through the composer’s Classical setting of folk tunes from his hometown of Novgorod in the 1950s. Its acquisition by Colonel John R. Bourgeois provides a rare look at a work unapologetic in its excitement, joy and indomitable spirit of an era mired in political tension. The performance begins at 7:30PM in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $7.

7:30PM Wed., Dec. 9 Music: The North Central College Department of Music presents the Big Band Fall Concert under the direction of Tim Coffman. The band will showcase classic arrangements by the legendary Count Basie and Sammy Nestico, Hank Mobley and Oliver Nelson, along with modern compositions by John Fedchock. The performance begins at 7:30PM in Madden Theatre. Tickets are $7.

7:30PM Sat., Dec. 12 Music: Jim Brickman presents “A Christmas Celebration,” a holiday concert event filled with music, laughter and beautiful moments that last a lifetime. Be part of the magic and join audiences of all ages who call it their favorite Yuletide tradition. Some even say it’s “The Best Christmas Show Ever.” Grab your seats and find out for yourself. The performance begins at 7:30PM in Pfeiffer Hall. Tickets are $45–$65.

Dec. 12–13 Music: The Naperville Chorus presents “A Most Wonderful Time!” featuring classic carols, Pinkham’s “Christmas Cantata” and seasonal tunes with the Pete Ellman Big Band. For many Naperville and DuPage residents, the annual Naperville Chorus Holiday Concerts mark the beginning of their most wonderful time of the year. More than 100 singers from around the area, under the direction of conductor Kevin Kelly, bring holiday cheer through traditional choral Christmas music. Compositions and arrangements by famed English composer John Rutter and a lively Christmas Cantata, composed by Boston-based Daniel Pinkham and complemented by a 10-voice brass choir, will be included in the first half. The second half features holiday jazz instrumental and choral arrangements in the Chorus’ 10th collaboration with the Pete Ellman Big Band. Two performances celebrate the season with music to move audiences, spread holiday cheer and bring a touch of jazz. Performances begin at 7:30PM Dec. 12 and at 3:30PM Dec. 13 in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $25–$30.

5PM Sun., Dec. 13 Music: The North Central College Department of Music presents the Vocal Jazz & Latin Jazz Ensembles Fall Concert, an evening celebrating vocal jazz and the music and rhythms of Latin America. The evening will begin with the Vocal Jazz Ensemble, directed by Abigail Riccards, performing arrangements that feature the vocal ensemble. The night will continue with the Latin Jazz Ensemble, directed by Juan Pastor. The ensemble will perform a combination of music and styles from different parts of Latin America, including Cuban music, Peruvian cumbia, Afro-fusion and more. The program will feature songs such as “Candela,” made famous by Buena Vista Social Club, as well as “Claudia,” a bolero made popular by the legendary Cuban band Irakere. The performance begins at 5PM in Madden Theatre. Tickets are $7.

7PM Thurs., Dec. 17 Music: Apollo’s Fire Baroque Orchestra presents Handel’s “Messiah.” Performing on period instruments, Apollo’s Fire and Jeannette Sorrell take Handel’s masterpiece back to its roots as dramatic and uplifting entertainment. The soloists become “visionary storytellers” in this acclaimed interpretation. Sorrell and Apollo’s Singers head to Chicago just after performing “Messiah” in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic. The New York Times praised the performance, writing, “Sorrell led superb voices and a stylish orchestra in a splendid performance… glowing and elegant. It’s difficult for a ‘Messiah’ performance to stand out. But this one did.” The performance begins at 7PM in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $35–$100. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit apollosfire.org. Apollo’s Fire Baroque Orchestra presents Handel’s “Messiah.” Performing on period instruments, Apollo’s Fire and Jeannette Sorrell take Handel’s masterpiece back to its roots as dramatic and uplifting entertainment. The soloists become “visionary storytellers” in this acclaimed interpretation. Sorrell and Apollo’s Singers head to Chicago just after performing “Messiah” in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic. The New York Times praised the performance, writing, “Sorrell led superb voices and a stylish orchestra in a splendid performance… glowing and elegant. It’s difficult for a ‘Messiah’ performance to stand out. But this one did.” The performance begins at 7PM in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $35–$100. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit

Sun., Dec. 20 Music: The DuPage Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Splendors,” a beloved holiday tradition celebrating the magic of the season. As Maestra Barbara Schubert marks 40 extraordinary years of artistic leadership, this festive program adds another sparkling moment to a truly magical season. Audiences of all ages can enjoy familiar seasonal favorites, delightful new treasures and joyful fun for the whole family, perhaps even with a special visit from Santa himself. Performances begin at 3PM and 5PM in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets are $10–$29.