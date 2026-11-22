Located along Aurora Avenue just west of the Naperville Public Safety Center, Lake Osborne was named to honor the memory of civic leader Marjorie Osborne. In the 1970s, Osborne championed water resource management in Naperville, focusing on retention and detention. Since 1994, the pavilion at Lake Osborne has been an attractive location for picnics while its shoreline welcomes anglers. (Photo 11-21-26)

More than ever, a good getaway with a buddy provides a release from the pressures of daily life.

Coupled with the human need to connect with other individuals as well as the joys of experiencing simple pleasures, this community is blessed with walking trails and water features just steps from just about every neighborhood throughout the city. Lake Osborne has been attracting our walks for more than 25 years.

A sunny Saturday in late November included a chance meeting with a knowledgeable angler, Jason Jackson. The Naperville resident said he’d been fishing at Lake Osborne for about five years, ever since he first discovered the large reservoir on his way to bowling at Bowlero, now named Lucky Strike.

For the first time ever, we were educated about black crappies. For years shoreline fishermen at Lake Osborne had shared fish stories about their catches of the day that included bass, catfish, blue gill and carp, but black crappies were news to us.

We watched as Jackson first tossed his line into the reservoir from the bank closest to the pavilion. No bite. He repeated the action. Still no bites.

Without success, he ventured around to the other side where he quickly caught two small black crappies with his plastic lures that wiggle. He showed how the lure was rigged with a jighead to attract the fish.

Jackson repeatedly cast and retrieved his line, reeling it back so the lure would mimic live bait.

And he jestured to the location on Lake Osborne where he usually catches the “big ones.”

Though we’ve seen black crappie on the menu in some seafood restaurants, we were unaware “the North American freshwater panfish in the sunfish family” was among the fish swimming in Lake Osborne.

Jackson educated us about the popular sport and food fish known for its silvery-green body covered in irregular black spots and blotches. Now we know. And we already knew that all fishing at Lake Osborne is catch and release.

Next we moved right along the trail around Lake Osborne that welcomes brisk walks and bicycle rides. The paved path is slightly longer than a half mile. To measure steps and miles, begin at the Pavilion and head east toward the Public Safety Center, loop the loop, and retrace steps to venture all along to the other side, following the paved path up and around and back to the Pavilion.

When digging into the history of Osborne’s local leadership, interested residents will learn that in June 1972, a referendum caused the dissolution of Elementary District 78 and High School District 107, and the formation of a 32-square-mile Community Unit School District 203 that exists today. Osborne ended up being elected on Aug. 12, 1972, to serve the new district with Daniel Butler, Mary Lou Cowlishaw, John Dahlberg, Dean Davis, Wilma Reschke and Andrew Wehrli.

In the mid to late 1980s, Osborne, a former member of the Naperville Plan Commission, also served as president of the local preservation society.

Purple Martins and Sunsets, Too

Whether or not purple martins visit the house built just for them, Lake Osborne attracts wildlife, waterfowl and native birds of many varieties worth watching every day of the year.

Furthermore, when sitting on the bench along the trail at Lake Osborne near Oswego Road looking west early in the evening, reflections and sunsets can be spectacular this time of year. And, you’ll feel a million miles from Monday right here in Naperville.

Thanks for reading!—PN