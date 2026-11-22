A new gateway to the Riverwalk opened, the holiday lights switched on at Naper Settlement, and local teens and first responders took a well-deserved bow. Here’s the news that mattered last week, plus what’s ahead for Thanksgiving week.

New Riverwalk Park Opens at Washington and Aurora

After 14 years in the making, the North Central College Riverwalk Park at 430 S. Washington St. is officially open. The $2.1 million park, a partnership between the city, North Central College and the Naperville Park District, connects the Riverwalk from Washington Street to the Moser Covered Bridge and the North Central campus. It features new plazas and accessible paths.

North Central bought the land in 2012, and the project was added to the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan in 2020. Construction waited for the Washington Street Bridge project to finish, then broke ground in May with help from a $1.3 million state grant. A few final touches, including signage, will be added in 2027.

Read more about the new Riverwalk park.

City Council Seeks Applicants for Open Seat

The Naperville City Council is accepting applications to fill the seat soon to be vacated by Councilman Ian Holzhauer, who won election to the DuPage County Board this month. Holzhauer will resign from the council on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

A New Way to Report Power Outages

Naperville Electric Utility customers now have a 24/7 line to report outages. Starting Nov. 18, call 1-888-808-1086 any time, day or night, to report an outage, ask about power quality or get updates on the scope and expected length of an outage. The city contracted with outage communications firm Util-Assist to handle the calls. Follow @NaperPowerAlert on X for hourly updates during outages. Billing questions still go to the Customer Care Center at (630) 420-6059.

Get the details.

The Holiday Season Lights Up

Naper Settlement kicked off the season Wednesday night, Nov. 18, with its Holiday Tree Lighting, featuring dazzling lights across the museum’s historic grounds, hot drinks, cookies and visits with Santa.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the Naperville Art League opened its annual Gallery of Gifts holiday show and sale, featuring original ornaments, pottery, jewelry, cards and art by local artists. The show runs through Dec. 23 at 508 N. Center St. Call (630) 355-2530 for hours. Shop the Gallery of Gifts.

Planning your holiday shopping? Don’t miss our guide to holiday gifts from the Naperville businesses that support PN.

In Other News

The Printed Word finds a forever home: Century Walk’s “The Printed Word” mural, which celebrates Naperville’s newspaper history, has settled into its third and final home in the lower level of Century Memorial Chapel at Naper Settlement. Debbie Venezia tells the story in Art Talk.

Century Walk’s “The Printed Word” mural, which celebrates Naperville’s newspaper history, has settled into its third and final home in the lower level of Century Memorial Chapel at Naper Settlement. Debbie Venezia tells the story in Art Talk. Carillon rings purple: The Millennium Carillon rang and Moser Tower glowed purple Thursday, Nov. 19, for World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Coming Up This Week

Mon., Nov. 23: Park Board candidate filing deadline, 5PM

Park Board candidate filing deadline, 5PM Tue., Nov. 24: Deadline for counties to certify Nov. 3 election results

Deadline for counties to certify Nov. 3 election results Thu., Nov. 26: Happy Thanksgiving! Noon Lions Turkey Trot 5K, 8AM at Naperville Central High School. No garbage pickup; collection runs one day late the rest of the week. See our Thanksgiving Week Guide and restaurants open Thanksgiving Day.

Happy Thanksgiving! Noon Lions Turkey Trot 5K, 8AM at Naperville Central High School. No garbage pickup; collection runs one day late the rest of the week. See our Thanksgiving Week Guide and restaurants open Thanksgiving Day. Fri., Nov. 27: Downtown Holiday Glow, 3PM to 6PM, with Santa arriving around 5PM; NaperLights glows on Water Street starting Thanksgiving weekend

Downtown Holiday Glow, 3PM to 6PM, with Santa arriving around 5PM; NaperLights glows on Water Street starting Thanksgiving weekend Sat., Nov. 28: Small Business Saturday downtown

Small Business Saturday downtown Tue., Dec. 1: Giving Tuesday; City Council public hearing and 2027 budget adoption

For more, browse the full Positively Naperville events calendar and sign up for the Daily Square-Scoop newsletter.