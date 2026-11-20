Joint Report from City of Naperville, North Central College and Naperville Park District

North Central College Riverwalk Park, located at 430 S. Washington Street, is now open. This marks an exciting milestone for Naperville and an example of a public-private partnership that mutually benefits the community. The park offers more green space along the downtown Riverwalk and serves as a gateway to the North Central campus.

This park has long been anticipated. North Central purchased the land in 2012, and in 2014 the City, College, and the Naperville Park District started developing plans to turn the property into a park. In 2020, the park was included in the Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan approved by City Council. The Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan outlines projects designed to improve the Riverwalk for its 50th anniversary. North Central College Riverwalk Park’s accessible low-flow walkway extends the Riverwalk path from the Washington Street Bridge to the Moser Covered Bridge.

“It was a privilege for the Riverwalk Commission to be a part of this project. Working alongside the students and faculty at North Central College, together with the City and the Naperville Park District, was a reminder that the best public spaces are shaped by many hands. The College’s Occupational Therapy department helped shape the seating so the space works for visitors of every ability—the kind of care that will matter every day. We are proud to have had a role in it,” said Johnna Shields, Riverwalk Commission Chairperson.

The park fulfills North Central’s vision of expanded visibility along Washington Street while providing the community with a park that all can enjoy.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the City of Naperville, the Naperville Riverwalk Commission, and the Naperville Park District, which helped make this vision become a reality,” said North Central College President Abiódún “G-P” Gòkè-Paríolá. “The proximity of our campus to downtown Naperville and its connection to the scenic Riverwalk are among North Central’s greatest assets. North Central College Riverwalk Park proudly builds upon the College’s longstanding connection to the Naperville community.”

Construction began in late May of this year and cost about $2.1 million. Funding was provided in part by $1.3 million from the State of Illinois. The remaining funding came from the City of Naperville Capital Project Fund.

The park features accessible walkways along the DuPage River, two plazas with seating, and native landscaping. More elements will be installed in 2027, including an illuminated archway sign at the entrance to honor North Central and monuments in the plazas that highlight important aspects of the school’s history.

“This park started with a promise. The old building that once sat on this corner was an eyesore. It had gone through foreclosure and sat empty for years, with a long list of code violations and a City lien against it. In 2012, Hal Wilde, then president of North Central College, said he’d fix that before he retired. The College bought the property, and Mayor George Pradel and the City Council cleared the way to tear the building down. George and Hal saw a park here when most people saw a problem. I’m grateful to them and to the Riverwalk Commission, who pushed for this for decades. Now it belongs to all of us,” said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

A celebratory event will take place in the new year, likely in the late spring. Further details will be communicated when finalized.

For more details about the park, visit the North Central College Riverwalk Park’s project webpage at www.naperville.il.us/ncc-riverwalk-park.

For more information about the Riverwalk and the 2031 Riverwalk Master Plan, visit www.naperville.il.us/216/Naperville-Riverwalk.

PN Previous Posts during Development

www.positivelynaperville.com/2026/08/11/north-central-college-riverwalk-park-in-august-timing-is-everything/160366