KidsMatter continues the tradition of honoring outstanding young volunteers with Youth Service Awards. For 2026, 19 Teens were celebrated for exemplary contributions by Mayor Scott Wehrli and Naperville City Council members. (Photo courtesy Photos by Jo)

KidsMatter Report

KidsMatter is proud to celebrate the recipients of the 2026 Youth Service Award, who have gone above and beyond in using their time and talents to serve our community. This year’s ceremony, which took place Thursday evening, Nov. 19, in Council Chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center, recognized 19 students for their exemplary volunteer contributions to 12 local nonprofits. This year’s honorees are among more than 665 young people to receive the Youth Service Award since 1993.

“KidsMatter’s work has always been about collaborating with and making connections among our community, and it’s gratifying to celebrate young people who exemplify the same spirit of service,” said Nina Menis, CEO & Executive Director of KidsMatter. “The way these amazing teens have given of themselves to advance the missions of local nonprofit organizations is a wonderful example for all to follow.”

Mayor Scott Wehrli and the Naperville City Council joined KidsMatter in awarding these 19 deserving students, all of whom were nominated for supporting local nonprofit organizations.

Hari Ananthakrishnan: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital

Makena Backes: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Fusion Disability Ministry

Hadley Benson: Naperville Public Library

Sidharth Brahmandam: Alive Center for Teens

Lilly Bree: KidsMatter

Debabandya Dash: Alive Center for Teens

Kyle Dulik: 360 Youth Services

Roohi Fathima: Endeavor Health Edward Hospital

Suma Gundapaneni: The Morton Arboretum

Shreyash Gupta: Naperville Public Library

Grace Katinos: Naperville Park District

Nick Katinos: Naperville Park District

Sophie Lopez: Little Friends, Inc.

Hadley Netzel: NAMI DuPage

Tai Nghiem: KidsMatter

Tien Nghiem: KidsMatter

Frida Rodd: Naper Settlement

Alex Weber: 360 Youth Services

Marko Zeba: Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Since 1993, when then-Mayor Sam Macrane first served the Youth Service Award presentation, the award has honored Naperville-area students for outstanding community service and encouraged all youths to give back.

KidsMatter joined the City of Naperville in championing this awards program in 2005 — before any of this year’s awardees were born. Youth Service Award recipients over the years have logged more than 50,000 volunteer hours in service to more than 50 local nonprofit organizations.

KidsMatter thanks program sponsor Naperville Bank & Trust for their support as the visionary sponsor of this wonderful event celebrating students who serve, as well as Giving DuPage, which connects youth to volunteer opportunities throughout the county. KidsMatter also receives support from the City of Naperville Social Service Grants and offers thanks to the Naperville Park District, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Celidan Creations, Culver’s, Area 51 Cupcakery, Belgio’s Catering and Jo Lundeen Photography for their generous support of this year’s event, showing the Naperville community that KidsMatter to them.

The 2026 Youth Service Award ceremony will premiere on Naperville Community Television (Channel 17 on Comcast & WOW! or Channel 99 on AT&T U-verse) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. It also can be viewed via livestream at nctv17.org/watch-now/ and on-demand viewing at nctv17.org/community-events/.