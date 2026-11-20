Say “I do” to stress-free wedding planning at Naper Settlement’s Wedding Showcase to be held throughout the museum campus from 10AM to 2:30PM Sat., Jan. 16, 2027. (Photo courtesy Naper Settlement)

Naperville Settlement Report

Engaged couples will enjoy stress-free wedding planning and meet with dozens of wedding industry professionals from Naperville and the surrounding western suburbs at Naper Settlement’s annual Wedding Showcase from 10AM to 2:30PM on Sat., Jan. 16, 2027. Busy couples will enjoy personal consultations with florists, caterers, photographers, DJs, and more to help them bring their dream wedding to life.

Spread throughout Naper Settlement’s historic museum campus, attendees will have the opportunity to sample catering options and get exclusive discounts from local wedding vendors. There will also be a drawing with the chance to win prizes, including gift cards, hotel room stay certificates, and more from Wedding Showcase vendors.

Some of the area’s best local wedding vendors have signed up to connect with couples and help them plan their special day, including Sholeh Events, Show On The Road DJs & Photo Booths, Joyful Promises Officiant Services, Belles & Thistles Floral Design, Susan Ryan Photography, and Brass String Chamber Ensemble.

“Our Wedding Showcase is the perfect place to plan your dream day! Come chat with the best wedding vendors in the business who are ready to answer all your questions and bring your wedding vision to life,” said CJ Davis, events specialist at Naper Settlement.

Register now for free Wedding Showcase tickets

Wedding Showcase tickets are free and now available. For more information and to register for tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/WeddingShowcase.

Naper Settlement since 1969