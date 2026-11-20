This is one of the most exciting and realistic Hunger Games yet. Directed by Francis Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping blows audiences out of the water.

It is set in an era almost three decades before the events of the actual games which are known from the previous films. This time, the action takes place on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, or in other words, the Second Quarter Quell. I was sold on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. It felt like a deathmatch where the games and politics come together to create a more action-packed journey. Lawrence knows how to fill the games with blindsiding components.

The focus in this film is on Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada. He is entering the games and makes allies along the way. They include Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), Wyatt Callow (Ben Wang), and Louella McCoy (Molly McCann). The games for Haymitch represent uncharted territory. I was intrigued throughout the movie and loved how the games brought twists, turns and suspense. I also admired the political sides of the districts and the capital in the film.

I felt that The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping brought purpose by capturing the essence of political tides and creating an image of the ones who fight in the game. Zada plays the role of Haymitch well. He displays the resilience, brilliance and persistence needed to prove his point and become a victor.

The role of Caesar Flickerman is played by Kieran Culkin. Culkin made it big due to his role in Succession. He has the wits and the personality for extravagant sarcasm. He plays the role better than Stanley Tucci did in the previous Hunger Games films because he brings more persona to the character. Culkin’s performance is effective at showcasing winning negatively but acting like it has positive outcomes. There is also the character of President Snows, played by Ralph Fiennes. His role is rather brief in the film, but he displays serious kingly qualities. Overall, the characters in the authoritative roles make Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping even more suspenseful.

Overall, this Hunger Games film is a wild adventure. The politics and characters have their rightful places and the dangers are set appropriately. Once the games get started, the film is a non-stop thrill ride with trials, errors, and surreal misdirections. Seeing this in IMAX was magnificent. I felt I was following Haymitch in his battles. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping tops the charts. It has a storyline written with purpose and is executed magnificently.

Three-and-a-half out of four stars.