The Wincker Award is the highest individual honor presented annually by Naperville CAPS (Citizens Appreciate Public Safety) to a member of the Naperville Fire Department.

The special CAPS Award is named after Lieutenant George Winckler, a 26-year veteran and lifelong Naperville resident who started as a volunteer firefighter in 1965 and tragically passed away from a heart attack during a training exercise on October 18, 1991.

Established in October 2002, the legacy award honors a fire department employee whose daily work, career contributions, and dedication best exemplify George Winckler’s integrity, honesty, kindness and heart.

The CAPS board chooses the recipient from public and peer nominations submitted ahead of the annual fall fire department awards ceremony, now held annually during a dinner in the Pavilion at Meson Sabika.

For 2026, the annual award recognized Andy Winckler, Firefighter/Paramedic and son of namesake George Winckler.