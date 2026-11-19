Discover the best things to do in Naperville, Illinois, this weekend, the last before Thanksgiving. Win a bird (or prime rib) at the Judd Kendall VFW’s annual Turkey Raffle, hear North Central College’s choirs fill Wentz Concert Hall at “Explore the Sound,” and give the kids a Friday night of “Gobble Gobble Fun” with the Park District. With the holiday just days away, it’s also a fine weekend to stock a pantry shelf, book a table and shop local.

If you have time, pick up a copy of the November issue of Positively Naperville, chock full of upcoming “Fun and Fundraising” events and more. And we wonder… Have you ever seen Plainfield-Naperville Road featured on the cover on a lovely autumn day in late October? Cheers!

Are you ready for the 29th annual Noon Lions Club Turkey Trot 5K? Register now for the fun run, trot, stroll, waddle and/or walk that starts and finishes at Naperville Central High School, 440 W. Aurora Ave., at 8AM Thanksgiving Day. Registration is $40, turkey hats and costumes are encouraged, and proceeds support local vision care, hearing care and diabetes programs. Details at napervilleturkeytrot.com. More than likely by Nov. 26, all the leaves will be gone along Plainfield-Naperville Road.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Hosting Thanksgiving? Browse for serving pieces, table linens and festive décor, and drop off those gently used coats while you’re there.

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. Find more than 20 fresh flavors as well as fresh-baked buns, fresh-made salads, pickles, desserts and more. And be reminded Kreger’s sauerkraut slaw is tasty atop a brat or all by itself! Pre-order at (630) 355-4418 for pick up on Friday and/or Saturday. Feeding a houseful of holiday guests next week? Stock up now. Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. www.kregersbrats.com

Visit Naper Settlement Before the Holiday Rush

10AM to 4PM Tuesday thru Friday at Naper Settlement – 523 S. Webster St., Naperville, IL 60540

Fresh from Wednesday night’s Holiday Tree Lighting, the 13-acre outdoor history museum’s historic buildings are dressed for the season. General admission is $6 for adults (13+), $5 for seniors (62+) and veterans, and $4 for youth ages 4–12; Naperville residents with proof of residency, children under 4 and members get in free. Looking ahead, kids out of school can enjoy Fall Into History, 10AM to 4PM Tues. and Wed., Nov. 24–25, included with admission, and Holly Jolly Days returns Dec. 11–13. See PN’s Naper Settlement Events & Programs / November & December 2026.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse & Copper Cane aim to help animals

From Nov. 20 thru Dec. 31 this holiday season, a steakhouse dinner could help an animal find a safe home.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse is partnering with Copper Cane to raise funds for the American Humane Society , giving guests an opportunity to make a difference for animals in need while enjoying a festive night out. Guests who donate $10 or more will receive an exclusive Copper Cane holiday ornament. Each donation also enters guests for a chance to win a $1,000 Sullivan’s gift card, with the winner announced Jan. 4. Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Naperville is located at 224 S. Main Street.

Kids Night Out – Gobble Gobble Fun

6PM at Fort Hill Activity Center – 20 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville, IL 60540

Parents get a night off before the holiday hustle, and kids get a Thanksgiving-themed evening of games and activities through the Naperville Park District. Registration is required; details at napervilleparks.org.

“Explore the Sound” at Wentz Concert Hall

7PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

The North Central College Department of Music presents its annual choral showcase, with Chorale, Chamber Singers, Concert Choir and guest instrumental artists performing from virtually every nook and cranny of the concert hall. Theatrically lit and staged, it’s the quintessential choral event of the season. Tickets are $7; call 630-637-SHOW (7469) or visit https://www.northcentralcollege.edu/explore-sound-0. (See the full November arts calendar.) Think dinner with the show! Downtown Naperville is home to dozens of eateries, just steps from campus.

Saturday

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open every day!

Find the spacious diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road, with plenty of convenient parking.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch from 7AM to 2PM every day at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. Fuel up for a busy pre-holiday Saturday of errands, or gather the family for brunch before the out-of-town guests arrive. (Click here for an earlier PN story on co-founders Lynn Lowder and Dale Eisenberg and how Rosie’s supports the nonprofit Veteran Business Project. Visit VeteranBusinessProject.org for more info. Or stop by Rosie’s and ask!)

NCC Faculty Recital Series – Jennifer Barrett, Mezzo-Soprano

2:30PM at Koten Chapel, inside Kiekhofer Hall – 329 School St., Naperville, IL 60540

North Central College alumna and voice and opera instructor Jennifer (Medows ’01) Barrett performs Aaron Copland’s “12 Poems of Emily Dickinson,” along with selections by Samuel Barber, including an unpublished piece from Barber’s early catalog. Pianist Jon Warfel accompanies. Admission is free, with a free-will donation collected to benefit North Central’s Opera Workshop program and Music Department. More info at www.northcentralcollege.edu.

Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 Annual Turkey Raffle

6 to 9PM in Kendall Hall, upstairs at the Judd Kendall VFW – 908 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

(PN File Photo)

Come one, come all for good gobbling and camaraderie! Spirited barkers sell raffle tickets for turkeys ($1 each), prime rib ($5 each), the 50/50 ($5 each) and Auxiliary-sponsored prize packages ($1 each), and the popular Booze Raffle returns. The Auxiliary’s themed gift baskets go up for silent auction. Chef Terrell Cole of Dark Horse Catering has planned a dinner menu with a variety of choices, all priced just right, plus a cash bar, and the canteen downstairs will be open. With a little know-how, organizers promise, everyone can win a turkey. Just ask how! Reservations are not necessary. Proceeds support the post’s operations and its year-round programs for Veterans and their families. (Read more on PN or visit napervfw3873.org.)

DuPage Symphony Orchestra – “Declaration: Dvořák”

7:30PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540

The DuPage Symphony Orchestra continues its 2026–27 season at Wentz Concert Hall with an evening built around the music of Antonín Dvořák. Check dupagesymphony.org for the program and tickets, and make it a night out with dinner downtown.

Sunday

Plan Your Thanksgiving Week

Everything you need to know before Thursday, all in one place

Trash pickup slides a day after the holiday, city offices, libraries and banks close Thursday, and Metra traditionally runs a Sunday/holiday schedule. Use a quiet Sunday to get organized with PN’s Naperville Thanksgiving Week Guide 2026. Not cooking this year? See Naperville Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day 2026.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy at the Pub for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. And remember Quigley’s is open until noon after the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26. And that jolly old elf in the red suit will be available for Pictures with Santa from 11AM to 1PM Sun., Dec. 6. BYO Camera.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day, with a choice of dining rooms and private spaces. Serving the community since 1990, Mesón Sabika is set in an 1847 historic mansion with eight dining rooms on a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Note! Mesón Sabika again offers Complimentary Thanksgiving Turkey Dinners To-Go for individuals and families in need of holiday cheer on Nov. 26. Call (630) 983-3000 to ask about availability. (Read more on PN.)

Extra! Extra! Thanks for reading!

Printed monthly and digital daily, Positively Naperville aims to look forward…

Check out PN’s Community Events for events today, tonight, tomorrow and way into the future! Cheers!

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week and beyond: