Before you click “add to cart,” take a stroll around town. The holiday season is the busiest and most important time of year for Naperville’s independent shops, restaurants and makers, and every dollar spent close to home helps keep our community unique.

The businesses below share something special with Positively Naperville. Their support helps keep local news, events and community stories coming to you every day online and every month in print. This season, we’re returning the favor. Here’s where to find thoughtful gifts, memorable experiences and a good meal while you shop.

Mark Your Calendar: Small Business Saturday Is Nov. 28

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is a great day to shop downtown, and Santa returns with his sleigh. The fun starts Friday, Nov. 27, with the new Downtown Holiday Glow from 3 to 6PM, featuring carolers, street performers and glow giveaways, plus Santa’s arrival around 5PM. Holiday lights already twinkle on downtown trees and rooftops, and NaperLights brightens Water Street starting Thanksgiving weekend. Give a gift of a Downtown Naperville gift card and support downtown Naperville small businesses.

Gifts That Last

Colbert Custom Framing & Art Printing

Give a treasured photo, a child’s artwork or a family heirloom the frame it deserves. Third-generation owner Stephanie Colbert and her team pair personal service with in-house giclée art printing, high-resolution scanning and custom engraving, making them a go-to for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. Need to check on an order or start a project? You can now call or text 630-717-1448, email service@colbertcf.com or schedule a video design consultation. colbertcustomframing.com

Naperville Art League Gallery of Gifts

The annual Gallery of Gifts holiday show and sale fills the Naperville Art League gallery at 508 N. Center St. with original local art, ornaments, cards and handmade gifts you won’t find anywhere else. Every purchase supports local artists. Call (630) 355-2530 for gallery hours. More info at www.napervilleartleague.com.

Cock Robin Shop

Show some hometown pride with Positively Naperville’s own shop, featuring merch inspired by Naperville’s beloved Cock Robin and local lore. It’s a perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who loves Naperville. positivelynaperville.shop

Give an Experience

Pinot’s Palette

Give the gift of a paint-and-sip night out. Pinot’s Palette, 175 Jackson Ave., Suite 123, hosts classes and private parties just about every day, a great idea for families, friends and office holiday gatherings. pinotspalette.com/naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub

Every day is a good day at Quigley’s, 43 E. Jefferson Ave., with honest pub fare, a cold pint or an Irish coffee, and live music on weekends. It’s also a cozy spot for holiday gatherings and fundraisers. Ask about holiday photos with Santa. quigleysirishpub.com

Give the Gift of a Great Meal

Restaurant gift cards are always the right size and never get re-gifted. Consider these local favorites:

Mesón Sabika

Spanish tapas and sangria in a historic 1847 mansion on four acres at 1025 Aurora Ave. Gift certificates are always available. mesonsabika.com

Angeli’s

A family-owned Naperville favorite since 1996, serving southern Italian comfort food at 1478 E. Chicago Ave. Call (630) 420-1370. angeliscatering.com

CityGate Grille

Prime steaks, seafood and live jazz in an elegant setting at 2020 Calamos Ct., the perfect gift for a special night out. Call (630) 718-1010. citygategrille.com

Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus

A Naperville tradition since 1893, Kreger’s at 606 N. Ellsworth St. serves 22 fresh brat flavors, homemade salads and its famous sauerkraut slaw. Treat the sausage lover on your list, and thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer. Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. kregersbrats.com

Shop With a Purpose

Serendipity Resale Shop

Every purchase at Serendipity, 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora, benefits Little Friends, which supports children, adults and families affected by autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Find gently used treasures, and drop off donations of clean winter wear, household items and jewelry while you’re there.

Why Shopping Local Matters

Your dollars stay here. Local businesses reinvest in Naperville by hiring neighbors, sponsoring teams and supporting local causes.

Local businesses reinvest in Naperville by hiring neighbors, sponsoring teams and supporting local causes. You get personal service. Shop owners know their products and often know your name, too.

Shop owners know their products and often know your name, too. You find something unique. Handmade art, custom framing and local flavors make gifts that mean more.

Handmade art, custom framing and local flavors make gifts that mean more. You support local news. When you support the businesses that advertise with PN, you help keep independent community journalism alive in Naperville.

Thank you to every business that supports Positively Naperville. Interested in joining them? Learn about advertising with Positively Naperville.