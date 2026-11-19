With Thanksgiving approaching this month, we often begin to reflect on all the things for which we’re grateful—our health, our family, our friends, our careers, and even discovering the true purpose for our lives. Many of us begin planning where we will spend the upcoming holidays—with our nuclear family or traveling to see extended relatives. For some, it may be the first holiday season without a loved one or dear friend.

It’s important to reach out to those who are grieving this year to acknowledge the pain they are going through. Don’t be afraid to bring up the name of a spouse, parent or child they lost recently. Many people want to be able to talk about their loved one, but others around them are afraid to bring up someone’s name out of fear of causing more grief.

Even if the holidays are busy, reach out and plan a simple get together for coffee or dessert and a glass of wine. Individuals who are grieving appreciate the care you show by remembering them and sharing your time to truly listen to them and how they’re doing. Being “heard” is critical to healing from grief. Remember the old adage “Feelings follow actions.”

After a holiday meal, play a game that everyone can participate in and enjoy a good laugh. It’s easy to find group party games on YouTube or Facebook. There are many variations of games with prizes hidden under plastic Solo Cups as well as games trying to unwrap a large Saran Wrap ball that has small gifts, candy or gift cards hidden within. I guarantee that long after the family dinner is over, more people will remember the hysterical game that was played rather than what food was served.

“A good laugh bathes the soul,” noted Heather Holmes.

One last suggestion is to purchase an ornament in remembrance of someone we love. I have found quite a few special ones on Etsy. One of my favorites is from the Etsy vendor BeyerCreations.

As always, I am grateful for my readers sharing their stories with me as well as caring for others in Naperville.