Suffice it to say it’s been a very long couple of months.

When things are really at their worst, trust me—you don’t even open the mail. You don’t read the newspapers. And you certainly don’t have the bandwidth to start a book.

But last week, I took a baby step and teed-up Audible.

It was a 2016 fiction piece about an extremely competitive star tennis player, returning to the courts after retirement, but I couldn’t do it! My heart raced. I felt nervous as I listened: triggered would be the correct word. And I thought, I haven’t played a team tennis match in years. What in the world is going on?

The long and the short of it was I had no gas left in the tank, not even to listen to a story.

A long-distance friend who knew what had been going on had cautioned me to be careful. But it took an audiobook to signal in a way I could really understand that it was time to step back, to delegate, and to rest.

I thought about my core values, about vegetables and about sleep.

I marched over and voted early. Those choices were for me more clear than they have been at any moment in my life, and I have voted in every election since I turned 18, a very long time ago.

My diet? It had devolved into consuming frozen vegetarian dinners, because they were easy, relatively benign, and I could heat them up while I continued working late into the night. But I was not shaking the cough I picked up from my school-age grandchildren, so fortifying the machine was definitely in order.

And sleep. I’m working on that one.

I started reading 100 Rules for Living to 100 by Dick Van Dyke, which reminded me of how funny TV used to be.

Life isn’t always a picnic, but humor really helps.

Meanwhile, Keep Calm and Carry On. ©