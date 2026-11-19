Throughout the year, “Behind the Horn” is an opportunity to feature the talented and dedicated members of the City’s band, always providing a behind-the-scenes look of lifelong musicianship.

For November meet Jen Spanglerm who plays the French Horn.

Number of Years in NMB: 28 years started in 1998.

Past and/or Current Occupation: Orthopedic Spine Surgery Nurse Practitioner.

Hobbies and Interests Outside the Band: Teach nursing.

How many years have you played the French Horn and what drew you to it? I’ve played 30 years on the French Horn, beginning with the cornet 5 years before my switch to French Horn. I started on the French Horn because we did not have enough in band, and one of my band directors encouraged me to switch. Thankfully I get to continue to play my cornet at our parades.

Why have you kept playing all these years? I love to play; the stress relief of playing is probably the largest reason I continue to play. It is very therapeutic to make music with a group. It is also a way to give back to the community, especially when honoring our veterans.

Do you play anywhere else? No.

Who was/is your greatest musical mentor? Why? My greatest musical mentor is probably the collection of great band directors from School District 204 from 5th grade all the way through high school. I would say my high school team of band directors inspired me most to practice. I was lucky to have been taught under Chip Staley, Scotty Jones, John Timmins, and Bruce McWilliams. I was also lucky to have had Emily Binder when she was a student teacher during my 6th grade year in school!

What makes NMB so special? The part of NMB that is most unique is the duration of time that individuals dedicate to the band for the community.

What’s your favorite memory or funny story from playing in the NMB? I enjoyed our band trip to Texas. That was a great adventure and experience playing in a new place. It was a good opportunity to get to know some of our fellow band members a bit more.