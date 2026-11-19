While planning ahead to December holiday festivities, please consider the Naperville Garden Club’s Cup of Cheer Home Tour, Holiday Market and Tea. A Naperville holiday tradition since 1961, this event has evolved over the years, and this year will include a tour of four homes decorated for the holidays reflecting the uniqueness of each family’s traditions, the Holiday Market where unique items may be purchased for yourself or for those on your gift list and the Tea where you will enjoy cookies baked by our members competing for bragging rights. Be sure to look for the display of winning cookies and who baked them.

Tickets for Thurs., Dec. 3, are $60 each. A limited number of these tickets are sold, ensuring that you won’t be waiting long in line to tour the homes. Also, you will be among the first to shop at the Holiday Market. For Fri., Dec. 4, tickets are $45 each. This event is from 9AM to 4PM on both days.

The Holiday Market and Tea are at the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 W. Jackson Street, where ticketholders will receive this year’s commemorative teacup and saucer or mug. The Holiday Market is open to the public for “shopping only” from noon to 4PM on Friday.

Tickets are available (cash or check) at Dean’s Clothing, 226 S. Main Street; John Greene Realtor, 1311 S. Route 59; and The Growing Place, 25 W. 471 Plank Road.

Also purchase tickets online at napervillegardenclub.org. A handling fee of $2 will be added to each online ticket sale. Find more details at napervillegardenclub.org.

Groups purchasing ten or more tickets can receive a 10% discount by calling Donna at (630) 531-1222.

Home addresses for the tour are on the ticket.

Proceeds from this event, the major fundraiser of the Naperville Garden Club, funds gardening projects around town, educational programs available to the public and scholarships to local students.

We hope that you will join us and share our holiday spirit.