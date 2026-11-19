Robert Mill STEPHEN, Jr. was born July 6, 1918, in Oak Park, Cook County, Illinois. He was the son of Robert Mill Stephen Sr. and Lucile Waters Kral. He married Doris Helen Moyer August 30, 1952, in Clearwater, Pinellas County, Florida. Doris was the daughter of Arthur Berness Moyer and Helen M. Wheeler.

They became parents of two children, Robert Mill, III, and Elizabeth, who married Steven Benck.

Robert Jr., was a graduate of Oak Park High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from North Central College in 1948 and his master’s degree from Northern Illinois University. Robert also was a teacher and department chairman for 43 years at Naperville Central High School and Waubonsie Valley High School.

After he retired, Robert taught at the Older Adult Institute at the College of DuPage in several fields including government, economics, foreign relations as well as ancient and European history. He also taught courses at North Central, Illinois Benedictine College, George Williams College, Aurora University and the National College of Education.

Robert wrote two books, “Developing and Understanding World Problems” and “People and Progress,” and was a consulting editor and advisory author for Benefic Press and Laidlaw Publishing. In the 1960s, he assisted with the planning of a series of high school classroom programs for WTTW (Channel 11), dealing with history and foreign relations, sponsored by the Chicago Council on Foreign Relations, and students were invited to participate on two occasions.

In 1967, Robert was one of 150 secondary school teachers from throughout the country invited by then-Secretary of State Dean Rusk to attend a National Foreign Policy Conference for Educators in Washington, D.C.

In 1969, he was moderator of a NATO discussion at the Student Conference on Foreign Relations, sponsored by the Chicago Council on Foreign Relations and others, with 1,000 in attendance.

Robert was a member of multiple professional organizations, councils and educational programs and he received numerous cherished awards, including University of Chicago Outstanding Teacher. He was on the U.S. Navy Management Review Board in the 1970s as well as a member of the College of DuPage Older Adult Institute and School District 204. He also served on the Naperville Libraries Board from 1989 to 1993.

In addition, he served as president of North Central College Alumni Association and in October 1998, he received the Outstanding Alumnus Award.

Robert was raised a Master Mason September 21, 1965, and was exalted a Royal Arch Mason on May 24, 1966.

Robert Mill STEPHEN, Jr. died June 8, 1999, in Naperville, DuPage County, Illinois, and was buried in the Naperville Cemetery.