Looking for a gift you won’t find at the mall? The Naperville Art League’s annual Gallery of Gifts Holiday Show returns to the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery, filling the gallery with original art and fine crafts made by local artists, just in time for holiday shopping.

The show opens with a reception on Friday, Nov. 20, and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Opening Reception: Friday, Nov. 20

Kick off the season at the opening reception from 6PM to 8PM Friday, Nov. 20. Enjoy good cheer, light bites and friendly faces, meet some of the artists behind the work, and get first pick of one-of-a-kind gifts before they’re gone. The reception is open to the public.

What You’ll Find

Every item in the Gallery of Gifts is an original design created by a local artist, with no kits and no mass-produced merchandise. Shoppers can browse a changing mix of:

Handmade ornaments and seasonal décor

Greeting cards

Pottery and ceramics

Jewelry and wearable art

Mosaics and sculpture

Framed paintings, original wall art and art prints

Home décor, toys and hostess gifts

The show is designed with gift-givers in mind, so you’ll find something for every budget, from stocking stuffers and teacher gifts to a statement piece for someone special. Artists restock as items sell, so it pays to stop back more than once during the season.

Your Purchase Supports Local Artists

When you shop the Gallery of Gifts, most of your purchase goes directly to the artist who made the piece. The rest helps the nonprofit Naperville Art League continue its classes, exhibits and community programs. It’s a gift that gives twice.

Plan Your Visit

What: Gallery of Gifts Holiday Show and Sale

Gallery of Gifts Holiday Show and Sale When: Friday, Nov. 20, through Wednesday, Dec. 23

Friday, Nov. 20, through Wednesday, Dec. 23 Opening reception: 6PM to 8PM Friday, Nov. 20

6PM to 8PM Friday, Nov. 20 Where: Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery, 508 N. Center St., at the corner of Center Street and Fifth Avenue, one block east of Washington Street and just north of the Naperville train station

Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery, 508 N. Center St., at the corner of Center Street and Fifth Avenue, one block east of Washington Street and just north of the Naperville train station Hours: The show is open during regular gallery hours. Call the Naperville Art League at (630) 355-2530 for current hours, especially around the holidays.

The show is open during regular gallery hours. Call the Naperville Art League at (630) 355-2530 for current hours, especially around the holidays. Parking: Accessible parking is available behind the building, and nearby city sidewalks are ramped.

Tip: Can’t decide? Naperville Art League gift certificates are available online and can be used toward art classes for kids and adults, a gift that keeps on creating.

About the Naperville Art League

Founded in 1961, the Naperville Art League is a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization dedicated to promoting the visual arts and supporting artists in our community. Its Fine Art Center & Gallery serves more than 200 members and about 500 students each year, from preschoolers to seniors, with classes, workshops and monthly exhibits.

The League has left its mark all over town. It commissioned “Landforms,” the iconic red sculpture by Jack Arnold on the Riverwalk, in 1984. It founded the Riverwalk Fine Art Fair in 1985. And its gallery is home to the Century Walk mural “World’s Greatest Artist,” designed by Mike Venezia and painted by Marianne Lisson Kuhn.

Learn more at napervilleartleague.com, or follow the Art League on Facebook and Instagram.

This holiday season, give something made by hand, close to home. For more ways to shop local, browse the Positively Naperville events calendar.