The Naperville Garden Club will open four decorated homes for its Cup of Cheer Holiday Home Tour, Market & Tea from 9AM to 4PM Thursday, Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 4.

Tickets are $60 per person for Thursday’s preview day and $45 for Friday. Thursday tickets are limited, and the club encourages buying early. A 10% discount applies when you buy 10 tickets.

The self-guided tour covers homes in Downtown Naperville, Farmington, Scott’s Crossing and Walnut Woods. The homeowners did the decorating themselves.

Ticket holders also get into the Holiday Market at the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, 908 W. Jackson St., and can come and go from it all day. The market has handcrafted items made by Garden Club members, along with holiday decorations, gifts and other seasonal items. It is also open to the public without a ticket on Friday from noon to 4PM.

The tea is part of the day, too. Ticket holders get homemade cookies and beverages, and each ticketed guest takes home a commemorative teacup and saucer or mug in a collectible china pattern chosen for that year.

The Garden Club has held Cup of Cheer since 1961. It is the club’s main annual fundraiser. Proceeds pay for college scholarships for local students, civic beautification projects and gardening education. The club was founded in 1929.

Tickets are on sale at napervillegardenclub.org and at four Naperville locations: Baird & Warner Realtors, 836 W. 75th St.; Dean’s Clothing, 226 S. Main St.; john greene Realtor, 1311 S. Route 59; and The Growing Place, 25W471 Plank Road.

More information is at napervillegardenclub.org.