Little did anyone know when it was first installed on Jackson Avenue that The Printed Word mural would soon be looking for a new home. The public art piece was one of three projects that the nascent Century Walk Corporation (CWC) brought to life by Brand Bobosky in 1996.

Area artist Timm Etters, who was known for his signature airbrush technique, was commissioned to create a photorealistic overview of the evolution of the publishing industry in Naperville. It featured 19th-century and 20th-century champions of the local printing trade, from traditional media to the information age, including David Givler, publisher of the Naperville Clarion; Harold Moser, founder of the Naperville Sun; and Harold and Eva White, who purchased the Sun in 1935.

Originally installed on the west wall of the Naperville Sun building on West Jackson, The Printed Word was later lost when the building was sold and renovated. The newspaper’s owner agreed to finance the “second edition,” and Timm Etters was called back to create an updated version in a new location on Main Street, the former home of Ellman’s Music Center. Dedicated in 1998, the piece included an Easter egg that paid homage to the original: a newspaper that bears the headline “Mural finds new home” was neatly draped over the lower edge of the wall.

But the story does not stop there. In a case of history repeating itself, Ellman’s closed and Q-BBQ moved into the space in 2012. The new tenants had a different vision for the building, and the mural was once again put to rest.

But Bobosky made it his mission to preserve Naperville’s publishing heritage and share it with future generations. While working to dissolve the CWC, he commissioned Dodie Mondero, a celebrated artist responsible for seven installations and countless CWC restorations, for the third edition of The Printed Word in 2023. Mondero masterfully recreated and expanded the mural, this time to include Copley Press, Positively Naperville and Naperville Magazine, with a nod given to advanced 3D printing.

The cover of the May 2020 issue of PN also was incorporated into the new mural. It features two Century Walk works spotlighting the Naperville Municipal Band alongside a poem by Jean Henning titled “Central Park.” Read between the lines. That image in The Printed Word showcases art imitating art beyond that historic summer.

Today, The Written Word now has found its forever home in the lower level of the Century Memorial Chapel at Naper Settlement, (523 S. Webster St.) an organization dedicated to “connecting visitors to Naperville’s history.” And after two relocations and three revisions, the mural demonstrates that while the city’s landscape may change, the preservation of its history will remain constant.

A final note… After appearing in print in the November publication, this column by Debbie Venezia was posted here on Nov. 19, 2026. That’s Brand “Bo” Bobosky’s birthday. To help commemorate the celebration of the 53rd and final location for Century Walk, 20 bowties were placed on Century Walk sculptures throughout downtown Naperville. With that, cheers to happy birthdays.