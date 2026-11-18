Beginning Nov. 18, 2026, Naperville Electric Utility customers will receive 24-hour service every day to report power outages.

City of Naperville Report

On November 18, 2026, the City of Naperville begins a new way to report and receive information about power outages. Electric Utility customers can call 1-888-808-1086 24 hours a day, seven days a week to report or for information about an outage.

The City contracted with a third-party firm, Canadian-based Util-Assist, to help improve outage communications and improve customer service. Util-Assist is a consulting firm that provides customer service for utilities. PowerAssist is the name of the outage communications contact center operated and built specifically to serve utilities. Call center agents will handle in-bound calls, verify outages, provide information about duration and scope of an outage and provide updates via social media available on X (formerly Twitter) @NaperPowerAlert, with updates provided hourly as new information becomes available.

Contracting with Util-Assist will improve the level of service for our Electric Utility customers with increased communication on outages, dynamic messaging information while customers are on hold, and no limit to the number of calls that can be received. Beginning November 18, customers should call 1-888-808-1086 to report power outages or for power quality concerns.

Utility billing questions should still be directed to the Customer Care Center at (630) 420-6059. Follow @NaperPowerAlert on X to receive the most up-to-date information on power outages.

For more information on the City of Naperville, visit www.naperville.il.us.