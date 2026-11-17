About 117 billion people have ever existed on Earth. Now think about all the people you love and care about in your life. Out of those 117 billion people, you had to be born at the same time, in the same country, the same state, and finally the same town to even have a chance of running into them. After that, you had to decide to actually get to know them, not just have them be a passing stranger in your life.

In this month, where we are told to be thankful for everything we have, we often forget how absolutely amazing it is for us to exist this very day. So many events and small fractional chances had to occur just for each and every one of us to be born.

Looking further into the math, the odds are truly staggering. Based on just genetic probability, the odds you were created exactly as you exist right now are about 1 in 400 trillion. Then, when you factor in the 300,000-year timeline of human history, our 80-year lifespans seem incredibly small.

Adding loved ones introduces new ideas of intersecting timelines, synchronized geography, and the conscious decision to hold a conversation instead of walking past, making it seem like our connections and relationships should be nearly impossible. Yet, we still exist, and so do our relationships.

I think this is the true power of gratitude. Of course, we should be grateful for every possession we have, but it reminds us that even the small things, like a shared laugh, a warm embrace, or even the initial awkward small talk we experience with the people we care about, indicate a triumph over astronomical odds.

So as we move into this season of thanks, I want all of us to be thankful for all the history and luck that has brought us together in this exact moment and place.

Out of 117 billion people, we got to find each other, and that is an incredible miracle.