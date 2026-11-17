In our quest to reduce our sugar intake, sweeteners are often used as alternatives to sugar. Non-nutritive sweeteners are substances that provide sweetness with little to no calories. These include artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, sucralose, erythritol and allulose, as well as plant-derived options like stevia and monk fruit. Because they are much sweeter than sugar, only small amounts are needed to achieve the desired taste. As a result, they contribute minimal energy and generally do not raise blood glucose levels in the same way as sugar, honey or maple syrup.

Blood sugar responses to sweeteners can vary depending on the individual and the product. Most non-nutritive sweeteners have little to no direct impact on blood glucose, making them a useful option for people who need to monitor their levels. However, some of these sweetener products, like erythritol or allulose can have a mild effect on blood sugar and may also cause digestive discomfort in some individuals. If we want to find a sweetener that works for us, it is important to try different products and determine which works best.

For those of us managing diabetes or working to reduce added sugar intake, these alternatives can provide a way to enjoy sweet flavors while supporting blood glucose goals. They may also be helpful for those of us transitioning away from highly sweetened foods and beverages.

Remember, sweeteners, whether natural or artificial, are not essential in our diet and should be a “sometimes” food. Our overall goal is to eat whole foods and enjoy a balanced diet with sweet things reserved as a “treat.”

If we find ourselves really dependent on having sweets, making a goal to reduce our need for something sweet over time is an important one. Focusing on whole foods and reducing our desire for sweets gets our dietary patterns back into balance and supports our goal of long-term health.