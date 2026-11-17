Thanksgiving lands on Thursday, Nov. 26, this year, and the long weekend kicks off Naperville’s holiday season in a big way. Here’s everything you need to know, from lacing up for the Turkey Trot to when to roll out the garbage cart, plus how to give back and where to celebrate once the leftovers are put away.

Run Fast, Eat Later: The Noon Lions Turkey Trot

Start Thanksgiving the Naperville way at the 29th annual Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot 5K, one of the area’s biggest holiday traditions. Last year, more than 7,500 runners, walkers and strollers took part.

When: 8AM Thursday, Nov. 26

8AM Thursday, Nov. 26 Where: Starts and finishes at Naperville Central High School, 440 W. Aurora Ave.

Starts and finishes at Naperville Central High School, 440 W. Aurora Ave. Cost: $40 registration

$40 registration Why it matters: Since the first race in 1998, proceeds have helped thousands of Naperville children and families with vision care, hearing care and diabetes support.

Turkey hats and costumes are encouraged. Expect road closures and heavy traffic around Naperville Central and along the route Thanksgiving morning, so plan extra time if you’re driving through the area. Register and find packet pickup details at napervilleturkeytrot.com.

Garbage and Recycling Pickup

Groot Industries will not collect garbage, recycling or yard waste on Thanksgiving Day. If your regular pickup falls on or after Thanksgiving, collection slides one day later for the rest of the week:

Monday–Wednesday routes: No change

No change Thursday routes: Picked up Friday, Nov. 27

Picked up Friday, Nov. 27 Friday routes: Picked up Saturday, Nov. 28

Place carts at the curb by 6AM on your collection day. Not sure of your day? Use the city’s Garbage and Recycling map. Questions can go to Naperville Public Works at 630-420-6095.

Tip: Bagged yard waste collection ends for the season on Friday, Dec. 11, so the long weekend is a good time to finish raking.

Holiday Closures

City of Naperville: The Municipal Center and city offices are typically closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Police and fire services continue as normal; call 911 for emergencies.

The Municipal Center and city offices are typically closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Police and fire services continue as normal; call 911 for emergencies. Naperville Public Library: All three locations (Nichols, 95th Street and Naper Boulevard) are closed on Thanksgiving Day. Check naperville-lib.org for Wednesday and Friday hours. Digital collections are available 24/7.

All three locations (Nichols, 95th Street and Naper Boulevard) are closed on Thanksgiving Day. Check naperville-lib.org for Wednesday and Friday hours. Digital collections are available 24/7. Naperville Park District: Administration offices and most facilities are closed Thanksgiving Day. Check napervilleparks.org before heading out.

Administration offices and most facilities are closed Thanksgiving Day. Check napervilleparks.org before heading out. Banks and post offices: Closed Thursday. No regular mail delivery on Thanksgiving.

Getting Around: Metra and Travel

Metra traditionally runs a Sunday/holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Day. In past years, the agency has also added early “getaway” trains the afternoon before Thanksgiving and offered special holiday fares. Check metra.com for this year’s BNSF Line schedule before you travel.

Heading out of town? Wednesday afternoon and Sunday are traditionally the busiest travel times on area roads and at O’Hare and Midway, so leave early.

Give Back This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a great time to help neighbors who need a little extra support:

Loaves & Fishes Community Services accepts food and fund donations to stock its pantry through the busy holiday season. See current needs at loaves-fishes.org.

accepts food and fund donations to stock its pantry through the busy holiday season. See current needs at loaves-fishes.org. Mesón Sabika , 1025 Aurora Ave., has offered free traditional Thanksgiving dinners to go for individuals and families in need since 2001. Call (630) 983-3000 to ask about availability.

, 1025 Aurora Ave., has offered free traditional Thanksgiving dinners to go for individuals and families in need since 2001. Call (630) 983-3000 to ask about availability. Turkey Trot: Every registration supports the Noon Lions’ vision, hearing and diabetes programs for local residents.

Thanksgiving Safety Tips

Stay in the kitchen. Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires nationwide. Never leave the stovetop unattended.

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires nationwide. Never leave the stovetop unattended. Fry turkeys outdoors only, well away from the house, deck and garage, and never with a frozen bird.

well away from the house, deck and garage, and never with a frozen bird. Test your smoke alarms before guests arrive.

before guests arrive. Plan a sober ride. The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest drinking nights of the year.

After the Turkey: Holiday Weekend Kicks Off

Once the dishes are done, Naperville’s holiday season starts in earnest:

NaperLights brightens Water Street and the Riverwalk starting Thanksgiving weekend, with more than 250,000 lights and music-synced displays from 4 to 10PM nightly. Details.

brightens Water Street and the Riverwalk starting Thanksgiving weekend, with more than 250,000 lights and music-synced displays from 4 to 10PM nightly. Details. Downtown Holiday Glow, Fri., Nov. 27, 3–6PM: This new event brings street performers, carolers, face painting and glow giveaways downtown. Santa arrives around 5PM in his pickup truck, since his sleigh isn’t ready yet.

This new event brings street performers, carolers, face painting and glow giveaways downtown. Santa arrives around 5PM in his pickup truck, since his sleigh isn’t ready yet. Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28: Shop local downtown, where Santa returns, this time with his sleigh.

Shop local downtown, where Santa returns, this time with his sleigh. Letters to Santa Mailbox: Drop off letters at the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue outside Two Bostons.

Looking further ahead? Mark your calendar for the Downtown Holiday Wine Walk (Dec. 3), the Cookie & Sweets Walk (Dec. 6) and the Ugly Sweater Fun Run (Dec. 12).

From all of us at Positively Naperville, Happy Thanksgiving! For more holiday happenings, browse the Positively Naperville events calendar.