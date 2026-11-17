Not every Thanksgiving needs to end with a sink full of dishes. Whether you’re celebrating with a small group, meeting family halfway or just ready to retire the roasting pan for a year, plenty of Naperville restaurants are open on Thursday, Nov. 26. Reservations go fast, so call or book online soon.

CityGate Grille: Thanksgiving Day Buffet

2020 Calamos Ct. | 11AM–5PM | (630) 718-1010

CityGate Grille brings back its popular Thanksgiving buffet with something for everyone at the table. Carvers will be serving roasted turkey with gravy and herb-roasted prime rib with horseradish cream, alongside maple-glazed salmon and eggplant Parmesan.

All the classic sides are there, including brioche stuffing, mashed potatoes, brown sugar-roasted sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and mac and cheese. Start with charcuterie, shrimp cocktail, oysters and tuna poke, and save room for pumpkin and pecan pie tarts, caramel apple cobbler and banana bread pudding.

Price: $75 adults, $25 ages 5–12, free for kids 4 and under

$75 adults, $25 ages 5–12, free for kids 4 and under Reservations: A $25-per-person deposit is required when booking. Seating is limited.

A $25-per-person deposit is required when booking. Seating is limited. Eating at home? Take-home feasts serve five to six people: a Turkey Feast for $199 or a Prime Rib Feast for $279, each with salad, whipped potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce and rolls.

View the CityGate Grille Thanksgiving menu and reserve.

Angeli’s: Turkey and Southern Italian Favorites

1478 E. Chicago Ave. | 1–8PM | (630) 420-1370

A Naperville favorite since 1996, family-owned Angeli’s opens its doors on Thanksgiving Day with a traditional turkey dinner and all the trimmings, plus its full southern Italian menu for anyone craving lasagna or chicken piccata over drumsticks. The cozy trattoria at Chicago Avenue and Naper Boulevard is just two miles east of downtown, and gluten-free and vegetarian guests will find plenty of options.

Seating is limited, so call (630) 420-1370 to reserve your table. angeliscatering.com

More Naperville Restaurants Open Thanksgiving Day

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

244 S. Main St. | 11AM–8PM | (630) 305-0230

A three-course Thanksgiving dinner of hand-carved turkey with sweet onion and apple sausage stuffing, a starter, two sides and dessert. $55 adults, $30 kids. The regular dinner menu is also available. Take-and-warm meals for five ($249) or 10 ($475) are available for pickup Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving morning.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Dr. | (630) 577-1372

A four-course dinner for $72 per person: butternut squash bisque, fall harvest salad, roasted turkey roulade with sage and cranberry stuffing, and spiced pumpkin torte. A family-style sides-to-go package serves four to six for $139.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Route 59, Naperville | (331) 224-3088

Oven-roasted turkey breast with sausage and herb stuffing, your choice of starter and side, and pumpkin cheesecake. $49 adults, $20 kids. Steakhouse favorites are also on the menu, and a take-home bundle is available.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

1847 Freedom Dr. | (630) 536-2270

Family-style Thanksgiving dine-in with reservations encouraged. Carryout bundles for four to five include turkey, ham, pasta, sides and dessert: $220 hot (pickup Thanksgiving Day) or $210 cold (pickup Nov. 25). A $50 sides-only bundle is new this year. Order at least 24 hours ahead.

Fogo de Chão

1824 Abriter Ct. | 11AM–8:30PM | (630) 955-0022

The Brazilian steakhouse serves its full churrasco experience on Thanksgiving Day.

Rosebud

22 E. Chicago Ave. | (630) 548-9800

Open for dine-in with festive holiday specials. Traditional and Italian Thanksgiving takeout platters are $55 each. Takeout orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 22.

Also open downtown and nearby

Ramsay’s Kitchen , 39 W. Jefferson Ave. (331) 244-2550, serving a three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring an exclusive Turkey Wellington, cornbread stuffing, sweet cranberry chutney and more than enough gravy to go around.

, 39 W. Jefferson Ave. (331) 244-2550, serving a three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring an exclusive Turkey Wellington, cornbread stuffing, sweet cranberry chutney and more than enough gravy to go around. La Sorella di Francesca , 18 W. Jefferson Ave. (630) 961-2706, serving traditional Thanksgiving specials with an Italian twist.

, 18 W. Jefferson Ave. (630) 961-2706, serving traditional Thanksgiving specials with an Italian twist. Yard House, 412 S. Route 59, (630) 995-4000, with a Thanksgiving plate of sliced turkey or Nashville hot turkey, holiday sides and pumpkin praline cheesecake

A Free Thanksgiving Dinner for Neighbors in Need

Since 2001, Mesón Sabika, 1025 Aurora Ave., has provided free traditional Thanksgiving dinners to go for individuals and families in need. The restaurant is closed for regular dine-in service on Thanksgiving. Call (630) 983-3000 to ask about availability.

Before You Go

Book now. Thanksgiving seatings fill quickly, and many restaurants require deposits or preorders for carryout.

Thanksgiving seatings fill quickly, and many restaurants require deposits or preorders for carryout. Confirm hours. Holiday hours and menus can change, so call ahead before heading out.

Holiday hours and menus can change, so call ahead before heading out. Plan for the Turkey Trot. Expect morning traffic around Naperville Central High School during the Noon Lions Turkey Trot, which starts at 8AM.

Looking for more holiday dining? Browse Dine Naperville’s holiday specials, and see our full Naperville Thanksgiving Week Guide for trash pickup changes, closures and holiday weekend events.