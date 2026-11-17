The holiday season in Naperville gets its official glow-up Wednesday night. Bring your friends and family to Naper Settlement for the Holiday Tree Lighting, when the museum’s historic buildings and grounds light up for the season.

Mark your calendar for 5:15PM. The lighting ceremony starts right on time, so get there a few minutes early and find a good spot near the big evergreen by the main entrance.

What to Expect

Dazzling lights across Naper Settlement’s historic buildings and grounds

across Naper Settlement’s historic buildings and grounds Hot drinks and cookies to keep you warm on a November evening

to keep you warm on a November evening Visits with Santa, so bring your wish list and your camera

A Holiday Tradition Worth Sharing

If your family has been in Naperville for generations, you know the Settlement has always had a way of bringing back the holidays you grew up with. Lantern-lit paths, the old buildings on Webster Street, and the feeling that the town was a lot smaller not that long ago. If you’re new to town, this is one of the easiest ways to see why people get so attached to this place. Either way, it’s a great night to bundle up, see some neighbors, and kick off the season together.

Know Before You Go

When: 5–7PM Wednesday, Nov. 18. Lighting ceremony at 5:15PM sharp

5–7PM Wednesday, Nov. 18. Lighting ceremony at 5:15PM sharp Where: Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville Cost: Free

Free Tip: Dress for the weather. Most of the evening is outdoors.

Register for the Holiday Tree Lighting »