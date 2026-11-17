As the holiday season approaches, we are reminded of the generosity and compassion that make our community so special. At Loaves & Fishes, we see that generosity every day through donations, volunteer hours, and the many acts of kindness that support our neighbors. We are deeply grateful to everyone who stands with us in our mission to end hunger and transform lives.

While the holidays bring joy and togetherness for many, they can also be a difficult time for families struggling to make ends meet. Rising grocery costs and everyday expenses force parents to make difficult choices between putting food on the table, paying rent, and covering other essentials. The pressure to create a meaningful holiday while worrying about basic needs can feel overwhelming.

For families who turn to Loaves & Fishes, community support means more than food. It offers reassurance, dignity and hope. As client Stephanie shared:

“Your generosity went beyond meeting an immediate need; it helped restore my confidence and reminded me that difficult seasons do not last forever.”

Her words reflect the lasting impact of a community that shows up for its neighbors when they need it most.

Looking ahead, Giving Tuesday on December 1 will offer another meaningful opportunity to make a difference. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, donations made that day will be matched, doubling your impact. Your generosity can help provide healthy food and long-term stability for families facing uncertainty this holiday season.

As we enter this season of giving, we invite you to mark your calendar, give with purpose, and join us in making the holidays brighter for our neighbors. Every gift helps remind families that they are not alone and that brighter days are possible.

From all of us at Loaves & Fishes, thank you for the compassion you show our community. Together, we can make a lasting difference—this holiday season and throughout the year.