In 1984, I made a pivotal move from the Chicago Tribune, where I served as an advertising executive, to WGN Radio. It was a transition that would define my career.

Just months after I arrived, WGN secured the contract to become the official flagship station of the Chicago Bears. While my colleagues—long time sellers of the Chicago Cub advertising—were a bit jaded by the “party at Wrigley” atmosphere where a baseball game occasionally broke out, I was ecstatic.

I saw the potential of the gridiron.

I didn’t just sell Bears’ advertising, I ran through walls. Soon, I had more Bears clients than anyone else on the staff. Nothing in my media career could have prepared me for the journey I was about to embark on with Mike Ditka’s Chicago Bears.

From 1984 to 1992, I rode the winning train, witnessing firsthand the transformation of a franchise into a cultural Phenomenon.

Getting to know Mike Ditka from a business perspective was, I am certain, very different from being one of his players or coaches. There was an intensity to him, but also a magnetic presence that translated perfectly to the Chicago market. I’ll never forget the buzz when Iron Mike opened his first restaurant on Ontario Street. I remember entertaining clients there, sitting alongside legendary DePaul coach Ray Meyer, while Ditka celebrated the recently won Super Bowl. It was a time when the city felt invincible.

In the following years, Ditka was around us so much that he became part of the WGN Radio family. Whether we were celebrating another Bears victory on the Odyssey Cruise Ship on Lake Michigan or preparing for the next season during the NFL draft at Arlington Park Race Track, Ditka was constant in our line of sight. He wasn’t just a coach; he was the face of Chicago grit and success, a constant presence in a city that lived and breathed every snap of the ball.

Reflecting on those years now, I can’t help but feel that it is truly the end of an era. The energy of the 1980’s Bears, fueled by Ditka’s fire, created a legacy that still echoes through the streets of Chicago.

Mike, you were more than a coach to us at WGN; you were the engine that drove our city’s spirit. You will be missed.