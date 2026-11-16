Fifty wrestlers and staff members from the North Central College men’s wrestling program spent Saturday morning, October 3, volunteering at Feed My Starving Children in Aurora.

Together, the packing session produced 177 boxes containing 38,232 meals—enough to provide 105 children with a daily meal for an entire year. The total cost of those meals was $11,087.28.

For a program with its sights set on a national championship, mornings like this are part of what the team is building. The expectations at North Central extend beyond winning matches: be a good teammate, take responsibility, and show up for others.

“We talk a lot about gratitude and being part of something bigger than yourself,” said Head Men’s Wrestling Coach Grant Zamin. “This is an opportunity to live that. Fifty guys and staff showing up, working together, and helping feed kids—that’s something we can be proud of.”

The morning also gave the team time together outside the wrestling room. With official practices starting just days later, it was a chance to have fun, strengthen relationships, and put their energy toward helping others.

“We want to win at the highest level, and we want our guys to make an impact in the community,” Zamin said. “When they leave North Central, we want them to carry those expectations with them.”

Heading into Thanksgiving, the team’s message is straightforward: appreciate what you have, recognize the people around you, and find ways to give back.