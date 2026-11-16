Individuals who have seen “White Christmas” might remember the Irving Berlin song “What Can You Do with a General” — when he stops being a general. It’s not a situation that applies only to generals. Today many women are wondering what to do when they retire, become empty nesters or find themselves facing a new stage in their lives.

I spoke with several women in these situations and three common themes emerged:

Wanting to feel useful, Wanting to give back to the community and Making new friends.

I asked, “Didn’t you have friends when you were working or raising a family?”

Most agreed that friendships can come and go and often depend on how much you have in common. Women who had work friends found it difficult to maintain relationships with people who were still working especially if they lived or worked a commute away. School moms often shared a common bond through their children and school activities. When the kids left the nest so did many of those friendships. But perhaps the most dramatic change can be for a woman who became divorced or widowed and suddenly found she’d lost friends who were part of her life as a couple.

The women I spoke with are members of the Naperville Woman’s Club. Many said NWC provided a place where they could be productive and continue to use skills developed over the years. Others added that working alongside other women on fundraisers and events—like the Fine Art & Artisan Fair—was the best way to make new friends.

One former math teacher with a penchant for art said the NWC Fair was the main reason for joining. Another felt fortunate in her life and wanted to give something back to others less fortunate as well as the Naperville community.

I can personally say that NWC has provided me with all three and I’m very grateful as it’s helped make my life very full.

And, while NWC’s work is dedicated to art, education and community service, it also has been a lot of fun!

Find more about NWC at napervillewomansclub.org.

Submitted by Susan Stockton