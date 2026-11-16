The holidays are a busy time for shoppers, and for scammers and thieves, too! Whether you’re clicking, hitting the stores, or waiting on a delivery, a few smart habits can keep your holiday season safe and stress free. This month, the Naperville Police Department’s “A Safer Naper” campaign encourages residents to shop smart with some important safety tips.

Shopping Online

Start at a trusted site. Type the address yourself instead of clicking ads. Watch for misspellings or unusual domain endings.

Social media deals. Fake storefronts advertise hot items at steep discounts. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Use a credit card or secure payment service. They offer better fraud protection than debit cards. A virtual card number is even better if your bank offers one.

Look for the lock. Only buy from sites that start with HTTPS and never buy anything on public Wi-Fi.

Beware of fake delivery texts. Don’t click links in messages about delayed packages. Go directly to the carrier’s website or app if you think there is a problem.

Lock down your accounts. Use a unique password for each account and turn on multi-factor authentication.

Check your statements every month for fraudulent charges.

Shopping In Store

Stay alert. Put your phone away and practice situational awareness. Trust your instincts.

Guard your purse or wallet. Keep it closed and close to your body and never leave it unattended in a shopping cart.

Carry less. Avoid large amounts of cash and leave unused cards at home.

Be ready. Have your keys out before you reach your vehicle, walk with purpose, and keep your hands free. Always keep your head on a swivel.

Lock it or lose it. Park in well-lit areas, lock your vehicle, and store purchases in the trunk before heading to your next shopping destination.

Beat the Porch Pirates

Time your deliveries for when you’re home or ask a trusted neighbor to grab your packages.

Turn on tracking alerts so you know the moment a package arrives.

Require a signature for valuable items.

Choose another location, such as your workplace, family member, a smart locker, or in-store or curbside pickup.

Leave delivery instructions to place packages out of view from the street, like a side door or behind a planter.

Use a doorbell camera as a deterrent and a source of evidence.

For more information on shopping safety this holiday season, visit www.naperville.il.us/ASaferNaper.

Until next month… Stay Aware & Stay Safe.