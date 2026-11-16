Caring for a loved one is deeply valuable, but exceptionally demanding. November is National Family Caregivers Month in the U.S., a time to recognize the millions providing this support, but caregivers are often at risk for burnout. Preventing this exhaustion comes with self-care, and self-care is more than bubble baths and coffee breaks. It requires structural relief and establishing realistic boundaries—not just with family, but with yourself. This means actively practicing saying no, letting go of the perfectionism that leads to depletion, and perhaps joining a caregiver support group.

One of the most complex challenges a caregiver faces is balancing the shared love of the entire family. When a relative requires intensive care, well-meaning extended family often voice differing opinions out of deep affection and concern. While everyone wants what is best, the primary caregiver’s decisions must ultimately carry the most weight.

The individual managing day-to-day responsibilities possesses the truest understanding of the care recipient’s reality, limitations and evolving needs. Protecting your well-being means trusting your direct experience and making the final call, even when navigating the well-meaning input of relatives who are simply not on the front lines.

Caregivers frequently question their choices and sometimes feel a sense of guilt, wondering if they are doing enough. If you are in the trenches, please always remember that you are doing enough.

Supporting a caregiver’s decisions is the cornerstone of effective care. After all, it really is true that you have to secure your own lifejacket first before you can help anyone else—and there is absolutely nothing wrong with making sure you can breathe.