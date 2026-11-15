Nuclear Notes – How Do Reactors Work?

Sorry, but it’s now time to take a nerdy but gentle peek behind the physics curtain. There has been lots of misinformation.

Extracting energy from fossil fuels requires burning so much fuel that the combustion products cannot be contained but must be emitted. Reactors burn nothing, which is why they emit no pollution, including CO2.

When a uranium-235 nucleus (92 protons and 143 neutrons) absorbs another neutron, the new, unstable nucleus splits (fissions) into two large chunks and spits out two or three neutrons. The chunks plow through nearby fuel atoms for a very short distance — like a bowling ball though the pins — making heat. On average, one neutron will end up absorbed in another uranium-235 atom, continuing the process. This is the neutron chain reaction. (Analogies: the economy is a money chain reaction, and burning stuff is a heat chain reaction.) A large commercial reactor has about 30 million billion fissions per second!

A reactor core is just a pile of hot uranium rocks organized so cooling water can suck out the heat. That heat makes steam for generating electricity. That’s it. It has no internal moving parts. Pumps outside the reactor recycle force the water.

The two atomic chunks produced when uranium atoms split are radioactive, so they stay trapped inside their welded-shut metal tubes (fuel rods). On their own, these radioactive bits eventually and naturally revert to non-radioactive forms. This stuff inside the fuel rods is normally called “waste.”

Can a reactor explode like a nuclear weapon? No. The wrong materials are present. None of the familiar reactor accidents involved a nuclear detonation. Their much smaller but newsworthy explosions were chemical or mechanical, not nuclear.

The bottom line: Nuclear burns nothing, so it does not need air, which is why my submarine used it. There is no release of polluting combustion products – crucial for a submarine, but also good for our environment back home.