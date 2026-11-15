Naperville Last Week in Review: Nov. 8–14, 2026

Naperville paused to honor its Veterans, wrapped up budget talks for 2027, and rolled the dice on its very own Monopoly board. Here’s the news that mattered last week, plus what’s ahead as the holiday season gets rolling.

Naperville Honors Its Veterans

At 11AM on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans, families and neighbors gathered at Veterans Park, 303 E. Gartner Road, for the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony. American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 hosted the observance, with the Naperville Municipal Band opening with patriotic music at 10:45AM. The day carried added meaning as the nation marks its 250th anniversary.

See our photo gallery from the ceremony. And take a self-guided tribute walk with 6 Century Walk artworks that honor service.

Monopoly: Naperville Edition Is Here

The Naperville edition of Monopoly made its debut Thursday, Nov. 12, with a family launch party at DuPage Children’s Museum. The game features 33 local landmarks and traditions and is the first Monopoly edition modeled after an Illinois community, according to Top Trumps USA, which produces the local editions with Hasbro. The game sells for $39.99.

Learn more about Naperville Monopoly.

Holiday Season Lights Up Downtown

Naperville Sunrise Rotary announced that NaperLights returns to Water Street and the south side of the Riverwalk from Thanksgiving weekend through the holidays. The display features more than 250,000 lights, giant lighted figures and lights synced to music from 4 to 10PM nightly. Get the NaperLights details.

The Downtown Naperville Alliance also announced a new Downtown Holiday Glow on Friday, Nov. 27, from 3 to 6PM, with street performers, carolers, face painting and glow giveaways. With no Rotary Holiday Parade of Lights this year, Santa will arrive at the Glow around 5PM and return for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28. Other downtown highlights include the Holiday Wine Walk (Dec. 3), Cookie & Sweets Walk (Dec. 6) and the Letters to Santa mailbox at Main Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Want to Run for Park Board?

Three seats on the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners are up in the April 6, 2027 consolidated election, each a four-year term. Candidates must be registered voters who have lived in the Park District for at least one year. Nomination papers are accepted Nov. 16–20 and on Nov. 23 at the Park District Administration Building, 320 W. Jackson Ave. The deadline is 5PM Monday, Nov. 23. The seats now held by Commissioners Chris Jacks, Rich Janor and John Risvold expire in April.

Get filing details.

Weigh In on Naperville’s 5-Year Plan

The city is seeking public feedback on its draft priorities plan, which will guide city goals from 2027 through 2031. Themes include the future of the Naperville Electric Utility, planning for the I-88 corridor and mobility improvements. The council approved the preliminary draft at its Nov. 4 meeting.

In Other News

Machine gun arrest: Naperville police arrested a 22-year-old Romeoville man after a traffic stop near South Washington Street and Aurora Avenue late Tuesday, Nov. 10. Police say they found a loaded handgun modified to fire automatically. He faces charges including felon in possession of a machine gun. Read more.

Naperville police arrested a 22-year-old Romeoville man after a traffic stop near South Washington Street and Aurora Avenue late Tuesday, Nov. 10. Police say they found a loaded handgun modified to fire automatically. He faces charges including felon in possession of a machine gun. Read more. Carillon for a cause: The Millennium Carillon will ring at 7PM Thursday, Nov. 19, for World Pancreatic Cancer Day. Details.

The Millennium Carillon will ring at 7PM Thursday, Nov. 19, for World Pancreatic Cancer Day. Details. Furnace check: Colder nights are here. Read our tips on getting your furnace ready for winter.

Coming Up This Week

Mon.–Fri., Nov. 16–20: Park Board candidate filing period opens

Park Board candidate filing period opens Tue., Nov. 17: Naperville City Council meeting

Naperville City Council meeting Thu., Nov. 19: Carillon rings for World Pancreatic Cancer Day, 7PM; Moon Viewing on the Riverwalk with the Naperville Astronomical Association, 7PM at the Dandelion Fountain

Carillon rings for World Pancreatic Cancer Day, 7PM; Moon Viewing on the Riverwalk with the Naperville Astronomical Association, 7PM at the Dandelion Fountain Fri., Nov. 20: Kids Night Out – Gobble Gobble Fun at Fort Hill Activity Center, 6PM

Kids Night Out – Gobble Gobble Fun at Fort Hill Activity Center, 6PM Sat., Nov. 21: VFW Turkey Raffle; Observatory Public Stargazing Night, 7PM

VFW Turkey Raffle; Observatory Public Stargazing Night, 7PM Mon., Nov. 23: Park Board filing deadline, 5PM

Park Board filing deadline, 5PM Tue., Nov. 24: Deadline for counties to certify Nov. 3 election results

For more, browse the full Positively Naperville events calendar and sign up for the Daily Square Scoop newsletter.